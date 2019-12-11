Abe Fisher hosting five-course Hanukkah dinner

Abe Fisher, which offers a sophisticated take on Jewish cuisine, is hosting a five-course Hanukkah dinner on Sunday, Dec. 22, the first night of the celebration.

The Center City restaurant's holiday menu highlights potatoes, featuring sweet potato yapchik, Yukon Gold potato soup with latkes and more.

The price is $65 per person and it's an additional $35 per person for the optional beverage pairing. Reservations can be made online for 5 p.m. or later on Dec. 22.

Abe Fisher is located at 1623 Sansom St. Parking in the Central Parking lot across the street is available for $16.

