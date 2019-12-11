More Events:

December 11, 2019

Abe Fisher hosting five-course Hanukkah dinner

The special menu on Dec. 22 will highlight the versatile potato

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Hanukkah
Abe Fisher Hanukkah dinner Photo by Element5 Digital/on Unsplash

Abe Fisher hosting Hanukkah dinner on Dec. 22.

Abe Fisher, which offers a sophisticated take on Jewish cuisine, is hosting a five-course Hanukkah dinner on Sunday, Dec. 22, the first night of the celebration.

The Center City restaurant's holiday menu highlights potatoes, featuring sweet potato yapchik, Yukon Gold potato soup with latkes and more.

RELATED: Tired Hands Brewing opens shop at Comcast Center for holiday season | Save the date for Center City District Restaurant Week | Whole Foods Market announces Hanukkah menu by Zahav's Michael Solomonov

The price is $65 per person and it's an additional $35 per person for the optional beverage pairing. Reservations can be made online for 5 p.m. or later on Dec. 22.

Abe Fisher is located at 1623 Sansom St. Parking in the Central Parking lot across the street is available for $16.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Hanukkah Philadelphia Restaurants Dinners Food & Drink

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles are so frustratingly inconsistent, they're not even average
10_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Doug_Pederson_KateFrese.jpg

Investigations

Report: Family raises questions about father's role in shooting that killed Suhail Gillard
Suhail Aleem

Illness

Flu season is off to an early start, health officials say
Flu Season Widespread Pennsylvania

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 15 edition
121019CarsonWentz11

Awards Season

'The Irishman' receives five Golden Globe nominations, including best drama
Irishman Golden Globes nominations

Holiday

Polar Express Day at the Franklin Institute returns
Polar Express Day at the Franklin Institute

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved