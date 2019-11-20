More Events:

November 20, 2019

Whole Foods Market announces Hanukkah menu by Zahav's Michael Solomonov

Leave the holiday cooking to the award-winning chef

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Hanukkah
Zahav chef Michael Solomonov's pre-made Hanukkah meal will be available for preorder at Whole Foods Market.

Listen up, fans of Zahav. This year, you can take Michael Solomonov's outstanding Israeli cooking home for the holidays.

Whole Foods Market and the award-winning chef have teamed up for Hanukkah.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 3, Solomonov's pre-made Hanukkah meal is available for preorder online from all Whole Foods Market locations. The meal feeds eight and is $139.99.

Pickup dates will run from Thursday, Dec. 19, through Tuesday, Dec. 31. Hanukkah starts Sunday, Dec. 22.

THE MENU:

• Chicken Schnitzel with Apple Amba Sauce – Matzo-crusted chicken cutlets with hawaij (turmeric, cumin and black pepper) fried crisp and served with a tangy apple amba sauce

• Green Beans with Mushrooms and Tehina (vegan) – Tender green beans roasted with mushrooms and tossed in tehina sauce (tehina, apple cider vinegar, shallots and fenugreek) and topped with beluga lentils and crispy garlic

• Twice-Cooked Eggplant (vegan) – First charred for deep flavors, the eggplant is then mashed and simmered with onions, red bell pepper, paprika and coriander, and brightened by sherry vinegar and lemon juice

• Leek and Potato Cakes – Shredded potato, matzo and onion pancakes, fried until crisp

For those who aren't feeding eight people or more, but would still like to try Solomonov's Hanukkah menu, all of the dishes will be available at Whole Foods' in-store hot bars nationwide Dec. 18-24.

