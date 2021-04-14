More Health:

April 14, 2021

CHOP opens specialty care center in Abington to serve Montgomery, Bucks counties

The 37,000-square-foot pediatric care facility includes a wide range of outpatient services

By Michael Tanenbaum
Children's Health Pediatrics
CHOP Abington Facility Source/Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

CHOP's new specialty care center is located at 1840 Susquehanna Rd. in Abington, Pa.

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has opened its latest specialty care center in Abington, a multidisciplinary facility that will serve residents of Montgomery County, Bucks County and Northeast Philadelphia.

Located at the intersection of Old York and Susquehanna roads, the facility spans 37,000 square feet and features 28 exam rooms, a physical and occupational therapy gym, audiology, speech therapy, radiology and EEG services.

Outpatient services initially will include cardiology, orthopedics, ENT, neurology, pulmonology, endocrinology and diabetes, and gastroenterology and nutrition. 

Starting this summer, an urgent care center will offer after-hours and weekend care for children with mild or moderate illnesses and injuries.

An additional 10,000 square feet has been earmarked for future clinical programs.

"With our Specialty Care Center in Abington, we aim to meet the needs of the growing patient population in Montgomery County, providing families a full range of specialty care services and features such as plentiful parking to make their experience as hassle-free as possible," said Michael J. Drnach, assistant vice president of CHOP's Specialty Care Network.

The new specialty center continues CHOP's expansion across the region, with more than 50 facilities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

A large inpatient facility in King of Prussia, expanding on CHOP's existing campus there, is expected to open some time in the fall.

Michael Tanenbaum
