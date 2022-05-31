South Jersey woman dies after boat overturns in Absecon Bay

A 56-year-old woman died Monday morning after a boat overturned just outside Atlantic City in Absecon Bay, New Jersey State Police said.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. when the 20-foot Bayliner vessel flipped in the bay. There were four other people on the boat before it overturned, but it was not clear whether any of the others were injured.

Lisa Maxey, of Bridgeport, was identified as the deceased victim after state troopers from the Atlantic City station responded to the scene.

Authorities did not say what caused the boat to overturn.

"This is still an active investigation and there are no additional details available at the moment," state police spokesperson Brandi Slota said Tuesday morning.