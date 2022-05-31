More News:

May 31, 2022

South Jersey woman dies after boat overturns in Absecon Bay

Lisa Maxey, 56, of Bridgeton, was on board the 20-foot Bayliner before the Memorial Day accident

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Accidents Boats
Absecon Bay Boat Accident Chris Pedota/NorthJersey.com/USA Today

New Jersey State Police responded to the scene of an overturned Bayliner in Absecon Bay on Monday morning. Lisa Maxey, 56, of Bridgeton, died in the accident.

A 56-year-old woman died Monday morning after a boat overturned just outside Atlantic City in Absecon Bay, New Jersey State Police said.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. when the 20-foot Bayliner vessel flipped in the bay. There were four other people on the boat before it overturned, but it was not clear whether any of the others were injured. 

Lisa Maxey, of Bridgeport, was identified as the deceased victim after state troopers from the Atlantic City station responded to the scene.

Authorities did not say what caused the boat to overturn.

"This is still an active investigation and there are no additional details available at the moment," state police spokesperson Brandi Slota said Tuesday morning.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Accidents Boats Absecon New Jersey Atlantic City

Videos

Featured

Limited - Seltzerland In-article Image1

‘Seltzerland’ will turn the Navy Yard into a hard seltzer paradise
Limited - Happy Valley

Take a craft beverage tour in Happy Valley, PA

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

Abandoned horse rescued by North Philly residents, animal control
Horse North Philly

Sponsored

High-tech training for careers that pay
Limited - CCOP - Career and Advanced Technology Center

Healthy Eating

Is intermittent fasting the diet for you? Here's what the science says
Intermittent fasting

Sixers

Joel Embiid undergoes procedures to deal with multiple hand injuries
Joel-Embiid-Sixers-NBA-Playoffs-2022.jpg

Nature

New Jersey state parks, forests and recreation areas are free to enter this summer
NJ Parks

Arts & Culture

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show returns for 95th anniversary with nearly 150 exhibitors
Rittenhouse Art Show

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved