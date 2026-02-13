More Events:

February 13, 2026

Atlantic City Boat Show returns with hundreds of boats and hands-on demos

The five-day event at the Atlantic City Convention Center gives visitors the chance to step aboard new boats, try kayaking indoors and attend fishing seminars.

Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show

The Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show brings hundreds of boats, fishing demonstrations and family-friendly activities to the Atlantic City Convention Center from Feb. 25 through March 1, 2026.

The Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show returns to the Atlantic City Convention Center from Wednesday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, March 1, bringing five days focused on life on the water.

The show features hundreds of boats, including center consoles, pontoons, wake boats and luxury yachts. Attendees can step aboard the latest models, compare options and shop marine gear, with some exhibitors offering show-only pricing.

Interactive elements are a big part of the experience. Guests ages 10 and up can try kayaking in an indoor paddle pool. Fishing enthusiasts can watch casting demonstrations and attend free seminars covering topics like offshore angling and landing striped bass.

Families will find activities for younger visitors, including toy boat building and the opportunity to climb aboard display models. A beach-themed lounge area with music and games adds to the atmosphere inside the convention center.

Tickets are $20 for adults, and children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. On Wednesday, Feb. 25, active and retired military and first responders receive free admission with valid ID.

Show hours are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

More information and tickets are available at ACBoatShow.com.

Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show

Feb. 25 - March 1
Atlantic City Convention Center
1 Convention Blvd
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
$20 for adults
Children 12 and under free with paid adult

