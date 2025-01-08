A record number of Americans have bought health plans for 2025 through the ACA; there's still time to do so

Nearly 24 million people have enrolled in 2025 health insurance plans offered through the Affordable Care Act. It's a record total that nearly doubles the number of people who enrolled when President Joe Biden took office four years ago, the White House said.



Open enrollment on ACA marketplace began Nov. 1 and closes Jan. 15. Some state marketplaces have different enrollment deadlines, including New Jersey, which allows people to select plans through Jan. 31. Pennsylvania's open enrollment period closes Jan. 15.

"The Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplace and reforms have proven to be successful and critically important for millions of Americans and their families," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. "Every American should have access to quality, affordable health care — and thanks to the ACA, they do. The Affordable Care Act now stands along with Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security as one of the most consequential social programs in the history of our nation."

President-elect Donald Trump unsuccessfully tried to repeal the ACA during his first term. Recently, Trump has said he wants to make the ACA "better" and "less expensive."

The Biden administration attributed the record enrollment to its efforts to lower health care costs and make it easier to enroll. The White House warned that if enhanced premium tax cuts are eliminated, "premiums will skyrocket and people will lose coverage," noting expert predictions that 3-5 million people would be left uninsured.

How to purchase an ACA health plan

People can enroll or re-enroll in health insurance coverage for 2025 by visiting HealthCare.gov by calling 1-800-318-2596 to fill out an application. People who are no longer eligible for Medicaid or Children's Health Insurance Program coverage may be eligible to enroll in a low-cost, quality health plan through the ACA. They can contact the Marketplace Call Center for support in finding a plan that fits their needs.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey each have their own marketplaces where people can purchase ACA plans. Assisters are available to help people navigate the marketplace and application process, but they cannot make recommendations on health insurance plans. Brokers can make recommendations, but they may only be able to sell plans from specific insurance companies.