June 15, 2023

African American Museum to host third annual Juneteenth block party

The free event on Monday, June 19 will feature a tribute to 50 years of hip-hop, a reading of General Order No. 3 and more

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Juneteenth
AAMP Juneteenth Party Provided Image/AAMP

The African American Museum in Philadelphia is having its third annual Juneteenth block party. The free event will feature food trucks, local vendors, games, miniature golf and live performances.

Juneteenth is an annual holiday commemorating enslaved Africans' emancipation in America on June 19, 1865. For the third straight year, the African American Museum in Philadelphia is throwing a block party to celebrate.

As a part of Wawa Welcome America, Philadelphia's 16-day Independence Day festival, the free party will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a marketplace with Black-owned businesses as well as art activities from the city's Mural Arts program, food trucks, entertainment, giveaways and a real-world budget simulation from financial literacy coach Teana Sykes

MORE: Juneteenth, dads and movies in the park: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly

Performances will come from local dance company Philandanco, rapper Sa-Roc and the Marian Anderson Museum’s Marian Anderson Scholar Artist Ensemble. The legendary DJ Spinderalla (of Salt-N-Pepa), with Mister Mann’s Jam Band, will honor 50 years of hip-hop with a two-hour set. And General Order No. 3, a legal decree that enforced the Emancipation Proclamation, will be read aloud.

In partnership with Wawa, AAMP is offering free admission to its museum on Juneteenth. Guests are encouraged to view the new multi-media exhibition “Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America," which explores themes of democracy, freedom and justice. Attendees should book a time slot on the AAMP's website

AAMP Juneteenth Block Party

Monday, June 19, 2023
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to the public
701 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
