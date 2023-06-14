Juneteenth, dads and movies in the park: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly

Hopefully your weekend plans are centered on avoiding I-95, which is in the midst of a months-long repair process after a tanker-truck fire on Sunday caused a portion of the highway to collapse. While detours are in place, you can save yourself a headache by staying local — and between the block parties and free movies happening this Friday through Sunday, that shouldn't be too hard.

The weekend will include celebrations of two holidays, Father's Day and Juneteenth, as well as Pride events and a special festival for classic lit nerds. Here's a preview of what's happening around town:

Take your dad out for beer, mini golf or free paintball

Need something to do with your dad on Sunday? Philly has you covered. The Philadelphia Museum of Art will host a free block party for the whole family from 10 a.m. 'til 5 p.m. on the East Terrace, featuring mini golf and food trucks, while Iron Hill Brewery will offer a pun-forward menu at all its locations, built around its brand new Dad's Got Jokes juicy lager. In New Jersey, you can also score deals at the Pinnacle Paintball Park in Malaga, where dads play for free.

Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in America, falls on June 19. But since that's a Monday this year, festivities are starting early with a Saturday celebration at Cherry Street Pier. The first-ever Juneteenth Wine & Arts Festival will feature tastings from Black-owned wineries alongside craft vendors and art exhibitions. Musicians like Lady Alma are also scheduled to perform at the fest, which runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pride Month continues this weekend with a packed slate of drag shows, bar crawls and parties. Highlights include an after hours summer ball at the Franklin Institute on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and an '80s dance party at Milkboy on Saturday night themed around the "San Junipero" episode of "Black Mirror."

Free outdoor movie season is also ramping up, with two showings scheduled for Friday, June 16. "Sonic" will play at McPherson Square around dusk, while the new documentary "Little Richard: I Am Everything" will screen at Clark Park at 9 p.m. Registration is encouraged for the latter, which also features a DJ and food trucks.

Get literary at the Bloomsday Festival at the Rosenbach

One of the Rosenbach's most touted treasures is the manuscript for "Ulysses," James Joyce's widely lauded 1922 novel. Each year on June 16, the day the story is set, the museum hosts a public reading of the entire book at Delancey Place. The Rosenbach will also offer free admission to the museum for the occasion and a special Bloomsday hazy pale ale from Attic Brewing in the beer garden.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.