African American Museum in Philadelphia set to reopen to in-person visitors

Beginning May 6, the African American Museum in Philadelphia will resume in-person operations and roll out a brand-new exhibition for visitors to explore.

But when the Center City institution reopens next week, guests and staff will need to follow a number of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

"We are thrilled to welcome guests back for in-person experiences at AAMP," said Sabrina Brooks, chairwoman of the museum's board of directors.

"As a Philadelphia institution dedicated to honoring the history and culture of African American and Black communities, we are deeply committed to teaching, learning and bearing witness to the stories of African Americans and the African Diaspora in all its permutations," she continued. "We hope that you will join us to better appreciate the pursuit of equity facing our communities today."

Visitors returning to the museum will have the opportunity to check out a new exhibition called "Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design." The civil service illustrator and freelance artist is recognized as the first African American graduate of the Philadelphia School of Design for Women, now known as Moore College of Art and Design.

The exhibit will feature original art and design by Jones and highlight her interest in African American history, civil rights, public service and medicine.

The museum's permanent exhibit, "Audacious Freedom: African Americans in Philadelphia 1176-1876," will be open for guests, too. The exhibition recounts stories and contributions made by people of African descent in Philadelphia during the nation's first century.

Online exhibitions and events will continue through the institution's virtual campus for those who choose not to return to the museum in person just yet.

The African American Museum in Philadelphia will initially be open to the public Thursdays through Sundays from 12-5 p.m. in order to follow the city's indoor capacity requirements.

Indoor museums in Philly must keep occupancy to no more than 20 guests and staff per 1,000 square feet, according to city guidance. In-person tours are limited to 15 visitors and employees.

The museum said it will allow in no more than 80 guests and staff members at a time.

Until capacity restrictions are eased, the museum is offering tickets within three time windows for visits. The available time slots are 12-1:15 p.m., 1:45-3 p.m. and 3:30-4:45 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online. Self-service kiosks will be available for on-site ticketing as well.

Museum members enter free of charge. Children ages 4-12, students with proper identification and senior citizens can visit for $10. Adult tickets cost $14.

All guests will be required to complete a health screening and undergo a temperature check upon arrival. Anyone ages 3 and up must wear a face mask at all times and practice social distancing from other groups.

Sanitation stations will be set up throughout the museum. The institution will be cleaned and disinfected after each time slot.