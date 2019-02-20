IKEA says these curtains will rid airborne toxins from your home

Our homes serve as our oasis away from the world. It's a safe space where people feel comfortable doing things like walking around barefoot and touching doorknobs without flinching, which most people wouldn't do outside of their house.

However, it might not be as "safe" as we once thought. The World Health Organization reports that while outdoor pollution kills an estimated three million people per year, indoor pollution kills a staggering 4.3 million.

So while you may have already filled your apartment with air-cleaning indoor plants, diffusers and air purifiers to make sure you’re breathing the cleanest air possible, Ikea just launched a home product that doesn’t come at high-tech prices and doesn’t require a green thumb.

Ikea’s Gunrid is the product of several years of research into air-cleaning technologies, IKEA's press release explains. The curtain is a budget-friendly form of air-purifying technology that helps destroy indoor air pollution, without the use of electricity, Fast Company explains. Rather, the curtains function similarly to a houseplant, Fast Company adds.

RELATED READ: Scientists have engineered the perfect air-cleansing plant

“The way it works is similar to the photosynthesis in nature. When the fabric comes in contact with light, it breaks down common indoor pollutants like odors and formaldehyde,” said Mauricio Affonso, IKEA product developer, in a video about the release.

According to IKEA's press release, the curtain technology is activated by both indoor and outdoor light.

While these curtains will take about a year to hit shelves, Well and Good reports, this new fabric technology can be applied to any material — so, other fabric-y items in your home could one day be cleaning the air, too.



Learn more about these curtains in the video below.



