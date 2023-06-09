More Health:

June 09, 2023

Philly's air quality improves significantly; trash collection, other city services resume

Pennsylvania has been downgraded to a Code Orange, which is still unhealthy for children, the elderly and those with asthma

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Pollution
Philly Air Quality John Kopp/PhillyVoice

Air quality in Philadelphia is now considered safe for most people after smoke from Canadian wildfires caused severe pollution earlier in the week. It is still unhealthy for children, the elderly, pregnant people and those with heart and lung conditions.

Air quality in Philadelphia has greatly improved since the hazardous levels observed mid-week, returning to a range considered safe for most people.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange for the state on Friday. That means the air quality is still unhealthy for sensitive groups, like the elderly, children, pregnant people and anyone with asthma or preexisting heart or lung conditions. Those individuals are advised to continue to limit their time outdoors and to avoid strenuous activity outside. They also may want to wear N95 or KN95 masks outdoors.

But the city of Philadelphia is no longer recommending the rest of the public wear masks outdoors. Health officials said Friday that all residents should consider avoiding areas of high congestion, like highways, and closing windows and doors in their homes to minimize air pollution.

Levels measured around 92 on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's air quality index around 10:40 a.m. Friday, suggesting Pennsylvania may downgrade to a Code Yellow, indicating only "moderate" concern and acceptable air quality, later in the day. Levels measuring 101 to 150 are considered a Code Orange, while 51 to 100 is a Code Yellow.

After suspending some services, including trash collection, on Thursday, the city of Philadelphia is resuming normal operations. Trash and recycling that was not collected Thursday will be picked up Friday, and all Friday collections will be shifted to Saturday. Outdoor events at Philly Parks & Rec spaces also will resume. 

Students in the School District of Philadelphia are attending class virtually Friday.

Philadelphia, like many U.S. cities along the East Coast, experienced severe air pollution this week as a result of wildfires burning in Canada, particularly in Quebec. The smoke resulted in hazy conditions, leading to flight delays and a postponed Phillies game during the worst of the pollution. Meteorologists expect conditions to continue to improve over the weekend, although the smoke particles are not expected to "fully clear out" until Sunday or Monday.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Pollution Philadelphia Wildfires EPA Air Quality

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Cooper Aerial at night

Cooper University Hospital awarded spring 2023 ‘A’ hospital safety grade from Leapfrog Group
Purchased - Fried salmon fish fillet with rice and asparagus

Eating more seafood is an easy way to improve your diet

Just In

Must Read

Government

To deter illegal street racing, Philly should impose $2,000 fines and seize vehicles, councilmember says
Street Racing Bill

Business

Philly small business owners can apply for $5,000 grants from Comcast
Comcast Rise grants

Eagles

Eagles OTA practice notes: A new camp battle for a starting spot is emerging
6.1.23_Eagles-Jalen-Carter-defense_ColleenClaggett-9691.jpg

Film

Aliens invade Philly, Wildwood in comedy duo's short film 'Higher Grounds'
Higher Grounds Philly Movie

Weekend

Philly Beer Week and a Prince birthday bash: Your weekend guide to things to do
philly beer week.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved