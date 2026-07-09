Rare albino cardinal, Frosty, finds new home after rescue from scorching heat in Lancaster City

The Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Lancaster County got a phone call last Wednesday from a woman who said she had just found a baby bird that appeared to be injured underneath a car in Lancaster City. The high temperature that day reached 99 degrees, with heat index values well above 100 degrees, and the bird was struggling to drink water puddled under the car.

"We were super, super busy with an increase in intakes and phone calls because of the heat and the storms," Tracie Young, the founder of the animal rescue in Washington Boro, said Thursday.

Young took information from the woman and told her that if she could get the bird into a box, the wildlife center would be happy to evaluate it. The woman agreed and drove the baby bird about 10 miles to the rescue.

"As she was filling out paperwork, we could hear the chirping, which I knew right away was a cardinal," Young said.

When Young brought the box to the rescue's intake area, she was stunned to get a look inside. The bird was an albino male cardinal with white and pink feathers, a genetic quirk found only in about 1 in 30,000 birds, according to some estimates.

"I just couldn't believe it. I'm like, 'Is this what I think it is?''' Young said. "I've heard of them. I've seen them on the internet but have never seen one in person. The volunteers were just in awe of this beautiful bird."

Albinism causes a complete inability to produce melanin, the natural source of pigmentation across a wide range of animal and plant species. Another genetic condition, leucism, causes a partial loss of pigmentation but does not change natural eye colors. The pink eyes on the rescued cardinal were the clear giveaway that the bird is a true albino.

Young said she and her volunteers named the cardinal Frosty as a nod to the white feathers and as a way to keep cool thoughts in their heads during the heat wave.

"It was kind of refreshing, like here's this white little snowball of a bird coming in when it was so hot," Young said.

Frosty appears to have been found as a fledgling, the vulnerable period when they are feathered but can't fly a little over a week after hatching. For a few weeks, the parents teach the birds how to forage for food. A fledgling cardinal typically has dull brown feathers before the males mature into a brilliant red.

"How this bird was not seen by a predator is just amazing in itself because the bird has no camouflage," Young said. "... They usually don't make it to someone finding, seeing or rescuing them."

Albino birds tend to have poor eyesight and fragile feathers, which makes it hard to stay vigilant and agile in the wild, and their parents sometimes abandon them when they recognize abnormal signs.

Due to Frosty's limitations, Young said there's no chance he'll be released into the wild. She's gotten a few calls from animal rehab centers and sanctuaries interested in taking him, but Young said Frosty is still very young and being hand fed by volunteers.

"Even if we were to place him somewhere, he's not ready," Young said. "But I think he's going to have a permanent home here. The volunteers are just thrilled to work with him. It is a very sweet bird. They're very docile."

Young started the wildlife center 11 years ago and has treated all kinds of animals facing weather extremes. In February, Raven Ridge took in a raccoon from South Philadelphia that was rescued by neighbors and suffering from mange in the midst of the city's longest cold snap in decades.

For most animals that come to Raven Ridge, rehabilitation aims for a safe return to the wild. Young and her staff don't get too close with animals, name them or even talk to them. In this case, since Frosty is destined to be a captive bird, he can be pampered a bit and prized for his unusual plumage.

"He's very friendly and he'll come out on your finger for food," Young said. "He gets a lot of attention."