Antonio Daniels blames brutal Allen Iverson crossover on 'wet and slippery' floor in Philly

The 2005-06 Philadelphia 76ers were a team on the downswing: They missed the playoffs and were hurtling toward a trade of franchise cornerstone Allen Iverson, which occurred the following season.

What happened that season puts a lot of the current Sixers woes in stark perspective. This was an underperforming team led by Iverson, Chris Webber and Andre Iguodala.

On March 3, 2006, the Sixers were 30-28 heading into a game against the visiting Washington Wizards at the then-Wachovia Center. The Wizards, 29-28, had Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison.

They also had point guard Antonio Daniels, who came as a free agent from Seattle after a career year.

Iverson, always dependable for highlights, performed arguably the most devastating crossover of his career on Daniels. The man had his ankles broken twice.

The Sixers went on to win that game 119-113, led by Iverson's 47 points and another 30 from Webber.

Fourteen years later, Antonio Daniels is able to joke about how thoroughly Iverson dusted him.

For all his trouble, the Sixers did make it up to Daniels in 2011, signing him to a 10-day contract during which he played four games for Philadelphia. Must have fixed the slippery floors by then.