More Health:

August 07, 2019

Philly Alzheimer's study questions amyloid as accurate marker for cognitive decline

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Diseases
brain penn jeff Source/Penn Medicine

The University of Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson University teamed up on a study testing diagnostic methods to assess Alzheimer's disease. PET imaging shown above depict scans using the radiotracers FDG and florbetapir to quantify cognitive decline in patients with Alzheimer's disease, mild cognitive impairment and healthy controls.

A characteristic feature of Alzheimer's disease may not be the most accurate measure of its severity and progression in patients, according to new research from the University of Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson University.

The presence of amyloid plaque in the brains of Alzheimer's patients is a hallmark of the disease, but these protein deposits do not always correspond to the degree of cognitive decline patients are experiencing. The brains of those with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or even no neurodegenerative symptoms may also show higher accumulations of amyloid.

In the new study out of Philadelphia, researchers offer evidence that measuring the brain's glucose consumption for neural activity is a more effective means of assessing cognitive impairment. They advocate for the use of fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) PET scans over florbetapir-PET, which measure for amyloid protein.

"Both florbetapir-PET and FDG-PET are approved diagnostic methods for Alzheimer's disease, and both appear to be effective in indicating some sort of cognitive impairment," said the study's co-principal investigator Abass Alavi, a professor of radiology at Penn. "However, we have now shown that FDG-PET is significantly more precise in clinical studies, and it is also available for routine use with modest costs. Our results support the notion that amyloid imaging does not reflect levels of brain function, and therefore it may be of limited value for assessing patients with cognitive decline."

Researchers evaluated 63 individuals using both diagnostic tests. The study participants included 19 with clinically diagnosed Alzheimer's disease, 23 with MCI and 21 healthy individuals. All participants were assessed with a Mini Mental Status Examination (MMSE), a common diagnostic test used in the current study to gauge impairment and map the results to different regions of the brain based on the scans.

While both scan types were able to distinguish between the healthy group and individuals with dementia, the correlation between FDG and low cognitive performance across all groups in the study was more accurate than florbetapir-PET.

"Amyloid imaging has a value in diagnosing or ruling out Alzheimer's disease, but it's a bit like all or nothing. Our study shows that it can reveal disease, but you wouldn't be able to differentiate between someone who had very mild or very severe symptoms," said co-principal investigator Andrew Newberg, a professor of radiology at Thomas Jefferson University.

The results of the study are detailed in the August issue of the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Diseases Philadelphia Seniors Cognition Senior Health University of Pennsylvania

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' 2020 free agents, and who could be in-season contract extension candidates
080619NelsonAgholor

Investigations

Pennsylvania's clergy abuse hotline received 1,900 calls since grand jury report
Pennsylvania clergy abuse hotline

Women's Health

30-minute procedure claims to delay menopause by 20 years
menopause delay surgery

Eagles

Big Ten experience will serve Eagles rookies Miles Sanders, Shareef Miller well in preseason debut
072919MilesSanders

Recreation

The 6 Gayest Beaches at the Jersey Shore
silhouette of friends on beach

Fitness

Doggie Dash on the beach to be followed by puppy pool party at water park
Doggie Dash on the beach followed by a puppy pool party

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved