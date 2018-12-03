More News:

December 03, 2018

Amazon experiments with cashier-less tech that could pop-up in Whole Foods

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Technology
Whole Foods Market Spring Garden cheese Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

This file photo shows the the fresh pasta and cheese section at the Whole Foods Market in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood. Whole Foods owner, Amazon, is beginning to test cashier-less checkout at more stores. None of the stores in the Philadelphia region are expected to be among the first to test the technology.

Amazon's 2017 purchase of Whole Foods could still mean many big changes to the grocery retailer in the years to come, including the implementation of cashier-less checkout at its large-concept stores.

The Wall Street Journal reported Amazon is testing its cashier-less checkout technology, which already is being utilized in some of Amazon's smaller store spaces, in some of the company's larger spaces.

RELATED: Here's what items sold big during Amazon's record-breaking Cyber Monday

In Amazon Go stores with cashier-less checkout, shoppers buy items by using an app that tracks what they pick up and put back on store shelves. Once they exit the store, they're billed. Amazon has opened such retail shops in Seattle, Chicago, and San Francisco this year.

Before the first Amazon Go shops opened, the tech faced some glitches when more than 20 people were in a store a time. Though the issues have been largely fixed since then, transitioning to a larger store – like the vast space of a typical sprawling suburban Whole Foods – could be much trickier.

Amazon reportedly plans to open around 3,000 cashier-less stores by 2021, serving as yet another threat to Walmart and Target. The first phases of testing in bigger spaces are taking place in Seattle, the Wall Street Journal reported. 

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Technology Philadelphia Shopping Whole Foods Retail Amazon

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 13 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Redskins
120118_Carson-Wentz_usat

Odd News

Preschoolers mistakenly served Pine-Sol cleaner instead of apple juice
Apple juice

Holiday

Festively decorated boats to set sail on Delaware River during Parade of Lights
Parade of Lights

Eagles

Eagles vs. Redskins: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 13
113018_Long-Cox_usat

Adult Health

AIDS treatment has progressed, but without a vaccine, suffering still abounds
11302018_World_AIDS_Day_USAT

TV

Alec Baldwin, Ben Stiller, return to 'Saturday Night Live' for cold open
SNL

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by