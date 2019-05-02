More News:

American Airlines loses dog between San Francisco and Raleigh, dog winds up in Philly

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
An American Airlines plane.

An American Airlines plane.

A dog supposed to be flying on an American Airlines flight from San Francisco to Raleigh wound up in Philadelphia, hundreds of miles from its owner.

Amber Dalton told WRAL in Raleigh that she was boarding a flight in San Francisco when an American employee pulled her out of line and told her that the connecting flight to Chicago couldn’t carry animals onboard.

Dalton and American decided on a different connecting flight, through Dallas, and American told Dalton her dog, Beast, would be on the same plane as her to Dallas. Instead, Beast was sent all the way to Philadelphia on a non-stop flight.

Dalton didn’t realize what’d happened, and when she arrived in Raleigh, she said, she was stunned.

“I go to look for my pet in the oversized baggage, and there’s no pets arriving,” Dalton told WRAL.

American initially told Dalton it had no idea where Beast was. More than an hour after she contacted the company with the troubling news, the airline realized Beast was in Philadelphia.

An American employee drove Beast from Philadelphia to Roanoke, where Dalton was eventually headed, and Beast was finally reunited with his owner.

You can watch the full WRAL report, featuring Beast, below:

