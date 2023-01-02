More Culture:

January 02, 2023

American Girl's 2023 'Girl of the Year' is from New Jersey

The latest entry in the company's line of contemporary characters is Kavi Sharma, an Indian American Broadway fan who loves singing

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Lifestyle Toys
American Girl doll Kavi Sharma Source/Mattel

American Girl's 2023 'Girl of the Year' doll, Kavi Shama, is from New Jersey. Author Varsha Bajaj, who wrote 'Thirst' and 'Count Me In,' helped create the character.

Each year for more than two decades, American Girl has created a unique, contemporary character to reflect what it means to be a girl growing up in the United States. This year's doll hits close to home.

American Girl unveiled its 2023 "Girl of the Year," Kavi Sharma, an Indian American girl from New Jersey who loves visiting Broadway and performing onstage. 

MORE: Netflix's new series 'Kaleidoscope' can be watched in any order

"As we ring in a new year, we're excited to have Kavi Sharma take center stage in our popular 'Girl of the Year' lineup," said Jamie Cygielman, general manager of American Girl. "Just like all our beloved characters, Kavi's culturally relevant and aspirational stories help inspire kids to shine bright in their own way and be proud of who they are."

Kavi's character comes to life through a 18-inch doll with brown eyes, a medium skin tone and dark-brown hair styled in a half ponytail. Kavi's product collection includes clothes and accessories that reflect her love for performing, including her signature outfit, a mini keyboard, a folding stage, Bollywood dance costume and her dog Scamper.

To create Kavi's story, shared through an illustrated paperback journal that comes with the doll, as well as a hardcover novel, American Girl worked with New York Times bestselling author Varsha Bajaj, who wrote "Thirst" and "Count Me In."

"Kavi's story is important to all the young readers who will see parts of their lives represented," Bajaj said. "I took immense delight in showcasing slivers of Indian culture, including dance, yoga traditions, food, clothing and magical festivals like Diwali and Holi." 

The Kavi product collection is available online and at all American Girl retail locations nationwide. The hardcover book, "It's Showtime, Kavi," will be available later this year.

American Girl fans can check out "Girl of the Year" Youtube videos, a virtual museum experience and a Q&A with Bajaj .

To keep with the theme and support young performers, American Girl has partnered with the Broadway Education Alliance's Camp Broadway, a cultural enrichment program that makes theater arts accessible for kids. American Girl will fund full and partial scholarships for kids participating in the camp's 2023 summer program in New York City.

This isn't the first time the Girl of the Year has been local. In 2017, the character Gabriela McBride — a dancer and a poet who runs a sandwich shop — was from Philadelphia.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lifestyle Toys New Jersey Mattel Dolls American Girl

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Purchased - Older person holding their knee in pain

Unique extended-release corticosteroid ZILRETTA helps knee OA patients find relief

Just In

Must Read

Business

Marshalls to close Market Street store in 2023, but other retail locations will remain
Marshalls Center City

Sponsored

Unique extended-release corticosteroid ZILRETTA helps knee OA patients find relief
Purchased - Older person holding their knee in pain

Fitness

Most fitness trackers monitor heart rate variability – here's what this metric says about your health
Apple Watch HRV

Sports Injuries

Josh Sweat: "I'll be back this season"
Josh-Sweat-Carted-Off-Eagles-Saints-Week-17-NFL-2022.jpg

Lifestyle

American Girl's 2023 'Girl of the Year' is from New Jersey
American Girl doll Kavi Sharma

Entertainment

Team up with friends and figure out 'whodunnit' during a murder mystery scavenger hunt at The Franklin Institute
Franklin Institute murder mystery

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved