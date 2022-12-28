The new Netflix series 'Kaleidoscope' can be watched in any order

Many streaming services feed the binge-watching culture by dropping entire seasons of TV shows all at once, though the episodes are still expected to be watched in order. But an upcoming Netflix series plans to shake things up.

Viewers can watch episodes of "Kaleidoscope," a heist drama set to be released Jan. 1, in any order. The episodes will be labeled by colors rather than numbers, and the only "rule" is that the episode called "White" must be watched as the finale.

“I said, 'I think with all this batch delivery (of episodes on streaming) there's no reason you have to watch a show in order. Why can't we watch it out of order?" creator Eric Garcia told the New York Post. "And heist stories, which have always been my favorite genre, are always about loyalty and who is really on whose side, and shifting identities."



The series follows a master thief and his crew as they battle betrayal and greed while attempting an $7 billion heist. Though the viewing experience of "Kaleidoscope" may differ from other heist series, it stays true to the genre by having archetype characters like the mastermind, the weapons specialist, the smuggler and the driver.

Each episode takes place at a different point in time, including "six weeks before the heist" and "the morning after," with the grand finale being the heist itself. Garcia was inspired by other nonlinear stories like the movies "Pulp Fiction" and "Memento."

Despite the out-of-the-box format, Garcia isn't too worried about viewers becoming confused.

"I feel like we can trust audiences these days," he told the Post. "There's so much stuff on TV and I think people want something different."

Ridley Scott served as the executive producer of "Kaleidoscope." The longtime filmmaker is known for directing classics like "Alien," "Blade Runner" and "Gladiator." Last year, he directed "House of Gucci" and "The Last Duel."

This isn't the first time Scott and Garcia have worked together. Garcia also wrote the novel upon which Ridley Scott’s 2003 movie "Matchstick Men" was based.

The cast of "Kaleidoscope" includes Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, Peter Mark Kendall, Jordan Mendoza, Rufus Sewell and Tati Gabrielle.



Netflix has dabbled in unconventional viewing experiences before. The 2018 film "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" gave audiences an interactive choose-your-adventure experience, with multiple possible endings.