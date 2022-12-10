More Events:

December 10, 2022

Participate in different holiday cultures at The National Museum of American Jewish History carnival

Being ____ at Christmas Annual Day of Family Fun returns with live music, traditional Chinese lion dancing, drumming and hip hop workshops

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Holidays Festivals
Being____ at Christmas Annual Day of Family Fun Austin Pacheco/Unsplash

The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History is throwing a celebration on Christmas day. Being ____ at Christmas Annual Day of Family Fun will include live music, a children's play zone, movies, and craft activities.

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and winter holidays are weeks away. However, Philadelphia's diverse culture is full of families celebrating more than just Christmas.

The National Museum of American Jewish History brings all cultures together with the Being___ at Christmas Annual Day of Family Fun event. The carnival-style event, which returns in person for the first time since 2019, welcomes families of all beliefs and backgrounds together for a day of fun.

MORE: Stock up on gifts and take a photo with Krampus at Northern Liberties holiday pop-up this weekend

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas day, the Weitzman Museum will be transformed into a holiday extravaganza, including live music, crafts, movie screenings, and a children's play zone. The celebration costs $15 for adults and $10 for children.

Lolly Hopwood will perform an interactive show for children, including bubbles, balloons, and puppets. There will also be musical performances.

Other events include traditional Chinese lion dancing by the Philadelphia Suns Lion Dancers, a drumming workshop by Joseph Tayoun, and a hip-hop workshop by Movemakers Philly.

A crafts station will be set up for families to make winter-themed foam sticker picture frames, Hanukkah paper lanterns, and snowflake-beaded charm bracelets.

A play zone will be set up with Legos, blocks, and puzzles for children, and a movie theater will screen several winter movies. 

MORE: Shop, snack and sing at Philadelphia Premium Outlets' holiday celebration

Being ____ at Christmas Annual Day of Family Fun started as an event to honor Jewish culture on the Christmas holiday with the "Being Jewish at Chrismas" event; however, The National Museum of American Jewish History has expanded the event to include all adjectives for you to fill in the blank.

Being ____ at Christmas Annual Day of Family Fun

Sunday, Dec. 25
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Adults $15, Children $10
The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History
101 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106 
Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holidays Festivals Philadelphia National Museum of American Jewish History Christmas Hanukkah Celebrations

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Group of business people portrait in the office

3 Strategies to Bolster Your Small Business’ Financial Health
Limited - Live Casino - Dorinda Medley

Party with Dorinda on New Year’s Eve!

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Philly's cold-case homicide victim, the 'Boy in the Box,' identified as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, police say
Boy Box Philly Zarelli

Sponsored

3 Strategies to Bolster Your Small Business’ Financial Health
Purchased - Group of business people portrait in the office

Addiction

With 'tranq dope' afflicting more drug users, Philly steps up overdose response training and wound care
Xylazine Tranq Philadelphia Overdoses

Eagles

NFC East roundup: Eagles and Cowboys are NFC's top-two teams
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Cowboys-Intros-Week-6-NFL.jpg

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Orchestra, Academy of Music donate expansive historical archives to Penn
Philadelphia Orchestra Archives

Concerts

Jill Scott set for return to Philly in 2023 as part of anniversary tour for debut album
Jill Scott Met Performances

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved