Participate in different holiday cultures at The National Museum of American Jewish History carnival

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and winter holidays are weeks away. However, Philadelphia's diverse culture is full of families celebrating more than just Christmas.

The National Museum of American Jewish History brings all cultures together with the Being___ at Christmas Annual Day of Family Fun event. The carnival-style event, which returns in person for the first time since 2019, welcomes families of all beliefs and backgrounds together for a day of fun.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas day, the Weitzman Museum will be transformed into a holiday extravaganza, including live music, crafts, movie screenings, and a children's play zone. The celebration costs $15 for adults and $10 for children. Lolly Hopwood will perform an interactive show for children, including bubbles, balloons, and puppets. There will also be musical performances. Other events include traditional Chinese lion dancing by the Philadelphia Suns Lion Dancers, a drumming workshop by Joseph Tayoun, and a hip-hop workshop by Movemakers Philly. A crafts station will be set up for families to make winter-themed foam sticker picture frames, Hanukkah paper lanterns, and snowflake-beaded charm bracelets. A play zone will be set up with Legos, blocks, and puzzles for children, and a movie theater will screen several winter movies. MORE: Shop, snack and sing at Philadelphia Premium Outlets' holiday celebration