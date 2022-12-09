Stock up on gifts and take a photo with Krampus at Northern Liberties holiday pop-up this weekend

December 09, 2022
Head over to Northern Liberties this weekend for a chance to shop all things local and take photos with Krampus at the neighborhood's holiday pop-up shop.
The Northern Liberties Business Improvement District is hosting the holiday market on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at North Bowl, located at 909 N. Second St. The market will be indoors and outdoors, and more than a dozen small vendors will fill North Bowl's outdoor patio, first floor and second floor mezzanine.
MORE: Jill Scott set for return to Philly in 2023 as part of anniversary tour for debut album
Guests are invited to fill their stockings with vegan brownies, cupcakes, candles, natural soaps, sunglasses, handmade belts, hats and other hand-sewn clothes. Kids and families can enjoy ornament workshops and write last-minute letters to Santa about what they want for Christmas.
While browsing the holiday market, stop by and take a photo with Krampus, the horned half-goat, half-demon known as a sinister counterpart to Saint Nicholas in European folklore. Visitors can sit on his lap and tell him what they don't want for Christmas. Photos are free of charge, and and available throughout the day.
The North Bowl will come alive with more than a dozen small business vendors. The full list can be found here, but check out a list of highlights below.
• Adorned by Aisha: vintage and nature-inspired jewelry
• Avalon Days: jewelry inspired by the sea, made with crystal, gold and glass
• Brixxy and Co.: handmade dog bandanas with colorful designs
• Brotherly Love Gallery: locally-made art at 612 N. Second St.
• Dr. Brownies: all-vegan bakery
• Kirra's Cakes & Beyond: custom cakes and cupcakes
• Love Birds: Eagles merchandise, from hoodies to hankies
• Lume Candle: soy candles with names like "Swipe Right" and "Knotty or Nice"
• Pearl International: vegan skincare with ingredients sourced from inclusive companies
• RCY Creations: hand-sewn and hand-crocheted fashion
• Redwood Durable: leather belts, wallets and accessories made in Collingswood, New Jersey
• SCB Naturals: vegan soaps and skincare products
• Shady Sunglasses: affordable eyewear for people of all ages
• Urban Queens: lifestyle and fashion brand by mother and daughter duo
• Whiskey Links & More: cufflinks, money clips, bracelets and flasks made with art, pop culture and sports themes
In addition to the holiday pop-up shop, Northern Liberties is getting festive all weekend long with holiday markets and special activities including a pop-up at the Now + Then Marketplace on Saturday, Princess Brunch in the Igloos at Figo, photos with Santa at Heritage and Jerry's Bar and the Parade of Spirits at Liberty Lands.
Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022
11 a.m. until 4 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
North Bowl
909 N. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19123