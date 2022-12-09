Stock up on gifts and take a photo with Krampus at Northern Liberties holiday pop-up this weekend

Head over to Northern Liberties this weekend for a chance to shop all things local and take photos with Krampus at the neighborhood's holiday pop-up shop.

The Northern Liberties Business Improvement District is hosting the holiday market on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at North Bowl, located at 909 N. Second St. The market will be indoors and outdoors, and more than a dozen small vendors will fill North Bowl's outdoor patio, first floor and second floor mezzanine.

MORE: Jill Scott set for return to Philly in 2023 as part of anniversary tour for debut album

Guests are invited to fill their stockings with vegan brownies, cupcakes, candles, natural soaps, sunglasses, handmade belts, hats and other hand-sewn clothes. Kids and families can enjoy ornament workshops and write last-minute letters to Santa about what they want for Christmas.

While browsing the holiday market, stop by and take a photo with Krampus, the horned half-goat, half-demon known as a sinister counterpart to Saint Nicholas in European folklore. Visitors can sit on his lap and tell him what they don't want for Christmas. Photos are free of charge, and and available throughout the day.

The North Bowl will come alive with more than a dozen small business vendors. The full list can be found here, but check out a list of highlights below.

In addition to the holiday pop-up shop, Northern Liberties is getting festive all weekend long with holiday markets and special activities including a pop-up at the Now + Then Marketplace on Saturday, Princess Brunch in the Igloos at Figo, photos with Santa at Heritage and Jerry's Bar and the Parade of Spirits at Liberty Lands.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

11 a.m. until 4 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

North Bowl

909 N. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

