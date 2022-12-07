More Events:

December 07, 2022

Shop, snack and sing at Philadelphia Premium Outlets' holiday celebration

The festival will be held at the Montgomery County shopping center on Saturday, Dec. 10

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Festivals
Philadelphia Premium Outlets holiday celebration christmas tree Courtesy of/Citizen Relations

Philadelphia Premium Outlets, located in Montgomery County, will host a family-friendly holiday celebration on Saturday, Dec. 10, featuring giveaways, food trucks, pop-up shopping and a live mariachi performance.

Holiday shoppers can take a much-needed respite from the hustle bustle during a local shopping center's upcoming extravaganza.

The Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Montgomery County is hosting a family-friendly holiday celebration on Saturday, Dec. 10, featuring giveaways, live music and sweet treats.

MORE: Shop for holiday gifts and support a mutual aid fund at Bok Building this weekend

The event, which takes place in the outlets' Center Court from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., will include complimentary balloon twisting and glitter tattoos for young guests.

Hungry visitors can check out the Island Noodles food truck on the premises, as well as a churro and hot chocolate tent. Entertainment for the day will be provided through a festive performance by Pedro Villaseñor and his mariachi band.

Selfie opportunities will be abundant, between the outlets' seasonal decorations and holiday-exclusive Instagram filters set up for the event.

Philadelphia Premium Outlets holiday celebration selfie instagram

Along with the more than 140 retailers at Philadelphia Premium Outlets, the Piccolo Boutique women's clothing pop-up shop will be on hand during the celebration so shoppers can browse for gifts or holiday outfits.

Holiday Celebration

Saturday, Dec. 10
1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Free to attend
Philadelphia Premium Outlets
18 Lightcap Road, Pottstown, PA 19464

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Festivals Philadelphia Christmas Holidays Montgomery County Outlets Shopping Kid-friendly

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Group of business people portrait in the office

3 Strategies to Bolster Your Small Business’ Financial Health
Limited - Live Casino - Dorinda Medley

Party with Dorinda on New Year’s Eve!

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Proposal for battery-powered train linking West Chester to SEPTA line gets support from borough's leaders
West Chester SEPTA Trains

Sponsored

3 Strategies to Bolster Your Small Business’ Financial Health
Purchased - Group of business people portrait in the office

Wellness

To overcome morning grogginess, try eating oatmeal and fruit for breakfast
Morning sleepiness oatmeal

Eagles

Eagles at Giants: Five matchups to watch
120722DeVontaSmith

Food & Drink

South Jersey residents can now order Geno's Steaks through Cherry Hill virtual food court
Geno's Steaks Foodiehall South Jersey cheesesteaks

Holiday

Shop for holiday gifts and support a mutual aid fund at Bok Building this weekend
Feminist Flea Baby Tooth

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved