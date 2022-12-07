Shop, snack and sing at Philadelphia Premium Outlets' holiday celebration

December 07, 2022
Holiday shoppers can take a much-needed respite from the hustle bustle during a local shopping center's upcoming extravaganza.
The Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Montgomery County is hosting a family-friendly holiday celebration on Saturday, Dec. 10, featuring giveaways, live music and sweet treats.
The event, which takes place in the outlets' Center Court from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., will include complimentary balloon twisting and glitter tattoos for young guests.
Hungry visitors can check out the Island Noodles food truck on the premises, as well as a churro and hot chocolate tent. Entertainment for the day will be provided through a festive performance by Pedro Villaseñor and his mariachi band.
Selfie opportunities will be abundant, between the outlets' seasonal decorations and holiday-exclusive Instagram filters set up for the event.
Along with the more than 140 retailers at Philadelphia Premium Outlets, the Piccolo Boutique women's clothing pop-up shop will be on hand during the celebration so shoppers can browse for gifts or holiday outfits.
