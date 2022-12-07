Shop, snack and sing at Philadelphia Premium Outlets' holiday celebration

Holiday shoppers can take a much-needed respite from the hustle bustle during a local shopping center's upcoming extravaganza.

The Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Montgomery County is hosting a family-friendly holiday celebration on Saturday, Dec. 10, featuring giveaways, live music and sweet treats.

The event, which takes place in the outlets' Center Court from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., will include complimentary balloon twisting and glitter tattoos for young guests.

Hungry visitors can check out the Island Noodles food truck on the premises, as well as a churro and hot chocolate tent. Entertainment for the day will be provided through a festive performance by Pedro Villaseñor and his mariachi band.

Selfie opportunities will be abundant, between the outlets' seasonal decorations and holiday-exclusive Instagram filters set up for the event.

Along with the more than 140 retailers at Philadelphia Premium Outlets, the Piccolo Boutique women's clothing pop-up shop will be on hand during the celebration so shoppers can browse for gifts or holiday outfits.

Philadelphia Premium Outlets

18 Lightcap Road, Pottstown, PA 19464

Saturday, Dec. 101 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Free to attend