December 05, 2022

Shop for holiday gifts and support a mutual aid fund at Bok Building this weekend

Baby Tooth, owned by the organizers of the Feminist Flea Craft Fair, is hosting a mini market on Friday, Dec. 9, with a portion of proceeds going to Homies Helping Homies in Point Breeze

Baby Tooth, a brick and mortar shop dedicated to selling handmade art and craft items, is hosting the Feminist Flea Mini Market on Friday, Dec. 9 from 6 to 10 p.m. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Homies Helping Homies, a mutual aid fund that provides food and household items to those in need in Point Breeze.

After success opening Baby Tooth, a curated collection of art and handmade crafts from local artists, the organizers of the Feminist Flea Craft Fair are hosting a mini market at the Bok Building with items for everyone on your holiday list. 

The Feminist Flea Mini Market will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 on the first floor of the Bok Building. Zissel Aronow, owner of Baby Tooth and creator of Feminist Flea, is working with designer Bokeum Jeon to organize the market, featuring 10 local vendors in addition to more than 50 artists already selling products at the shop. 

With a focus on holiday shopping, the market includes giftable items like jewelry, handbags, skin care products, vintage clothing, housewares and homemade apparel. As shoppers browse for items, artists will share stories about their craft. Highlights at the market include camo clogs, rugs, glass snail rings, nostalgia-inspired scented soaps and candles and screen-printed planners and accessories. 

"Because there are fewer vendors, I feel like each one will be highlighted in a way that doesn't necessarily happen in big markets, and I'm excited to really show them off as our favorites," said Aronow.

Since opening in September, Baby Tooth has given 5% of its sale proceeds to Homies Helping Homies, a mutual aid fund that provides food and household items to those in need in Point Breeze. Baby Tooth sells some of the organization's merchandise as well, and was able to provide $1,455 to the mutual aid fund in October. 

In addition to a portion of the proceeds from the market going to Homies Helping Homies, there will be a raffle featuring special items from participating vendors to raise more money for the fund. 

The Feminist Flea Mini Market is free to enter, with a suggested $3-$5 entry fee. Masks are recommended, particularly for those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. For more information and to browse a full list of market vendors, check out Baby Tooth's official website

Feminist Flea Mini Market

Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
6 to 10 p.m. | Free, with $3-$5 suggested donation
Baby Tooth
821 Dudley St. Space 1N
Philadelphia, PA 19148

