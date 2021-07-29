Dunkin' and the American Red Cross team up to encourage blood donations

The American Red Cross is in need of donors. The nonprofit continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment.

If you do decide to donate, you'll be rewarded with a sweet treat – beyond feeling good that you did something meaningful for those in need.

Throughout August, donors will receive a voucher for a free, medium iced coffee and a free, classic doughnut, redeemable at participating Dunkin' restaurants in the Greater Philadelphia area, while supplies last.



You can schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, by visiting the website or calling by 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

