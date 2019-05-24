More Health:

May 24, 2019

24 million insured Americans are spending a big chunk of their income on medical bills

Such expenses are a growing financial burden on household budgets, according to new analysis

By Bailey King
Many Americans are spending more than 10 percent of their household income on medical bills.

For the 158 million Americans covered by employer-provided health insurance, higher premiums, deductibles and copays have become the norm as employers share more and more of the growing costs.

A new analysis by The Commonwealth Fund finds that such expenses are a growing financial burden on household budgets.

Using data from the Current Population Survey, a government-run survey, The Commonwealth Fund was able to determine the actual amount spent by households on premium contributions for their employer coverage, in addition to out-of-pocket costs for health care. The Fund determined these costs for the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

Here are some of the main findings from the analysis. (The Fund defines premium contributions and out-of-pocket expenses as "high" if individuals lived in households spending 10 percent or more of annual income on either one of those costs.)

• Nearly 24 million Americans with employer coverage were found to have either high premium contributions or high out-of-pocket costs compared to their income, or both.

• The median amount spent annually on premiums and out-of-pocket costs ranged from $1,500 in Hawaii to $5,540 in South Dakota. The median expense in Pennsylvania was $3,364, with nearly 2.1 percent incurring high costs relative to their income. In New Jersey, the numbers were worse – $4,300 and 2.6 percent, respectively.

• Across the states, six to 17 percent of people with employer health coverage had premium contributions were deemed high compared to their income — especially in the South. In 11 states, households in the top 10 percent of spending on premium contributions paid at least $9,000 a year. In New Jersey, 11.5 percent of individuals paid premiums deemed high; in Pennsylvania it was 10.9 percent of individuals. (The national average was 11.6 percent.) 

One policy option could help reduce the high costs, the Fund said:

Fix the so-called family coverage glitch by pegging affordability and access to marketplace subsidies to the cost of family coverage rather than single coverage. Currently, under the Affordable Care Act, a worker with employer premium expenses for a single-person plan that exceed 9.9 percent of income may be eligible for subsidized marketplace coverage. But families that spend that much for a family plan are not eligible, creating the family coverage glitch.

View the full health care spending report and analysis by The Commonwealth Fund here.

Bailey King
