Amtrak reveals snazzy interior of new Acela Express trains

Amtrak riders who don't mind the speedy Acela Express service's higher fares will soon enjoy a little more luxury during their travels.

The Northeast Corridor service has shared photos of the interior features adorning its new fleet of Acela Express trains.

Amtrak selected the Avelia Liberty model marketed by French producer Alstom and ordered 28 trainsets which will enable more frequent service on the Northeast Corridor, along with an "active tilt" system allowing for higher speeds on curved portions of the track.

The trains are currently being manufactured at Alstom's plants in Hornell and Rochester, New York, with parts coming from more than 250 suppliers in 27 states.

Capacity on the new trains will jump from 304 in the first-generation design to 378 on the new trains, officials said.

Here's a look at some of the interior shots provided by Amtrak:

Source/Amtrak Updated Café Car will offer customers convenient access for grab-and-go and a greater selection.

Source/Amtrak The First-Class car features larger seats with more space and extra legroom.

Source/Amtrak The Café Car features a nest area, with standing room and hip rests. Digital screens throughout the café car provide useful, and state-of-the-art information to customers.

Source/Amtrak Each train will have 25% more seats, with spacious, high-end comfort customers expect, including personal outlets, USB ports and adjustable reading lights at every seat.

Source/Amtrak Each seatback is equipped with dual tray tables providing customers with a large and small table option.

A prototype for the new trains will be ready later this year and the first train will debut on a date to be determined in 2021.