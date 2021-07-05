More News:

July 05, 2021

Amy Gutmann's ambassador nomination the latest link between President Biden and Penn

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Nominees
Amy Gutmann ambassador Source/University of Pennsylvania

Amy Gutmann, who has been nominated to serve as U.S. ambassador to Germany by President Joe Biden, oversaw the rollout of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington in 2017.

President Joe Biden earned his undergraduate diploma from the University of Delaware and his law degree from Syracuse University. But one could argue the educational institution that he has become most affiliated with, at least in recent years, is the University of Pennsylvania.

Those ties only strengthened Friday when he nominated Penn President Amy Gutmann to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Germany.

Gutmann is Biden's first ambassador nomination to a Group of Seven nation, according to the Associated Press. She would be the first woman to serve as U.S. ambassador to Germany if confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Senate hearings on Gutmann's nomination have yet to be scheduled.

When Biden won the presidency last November, rumors circulated that Gutmann might be in line for a role in his administration, potentially as education secretary. Her qualifications, and his connections to the university, spurred the speculation. 

In 2017, the university had opened the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington. The center, which has continued amidst Biden's presidency, has focused on diplomacy, foreign policy and national security. 

Gutmann, who oversaw the creation of the center, previously called Biden "one of the greatest statesmen of our times" and credited him for "his unsurpassed understanding of diplomacy and far-ranging grasp of world issues." 

"In [Biden's] distinguished career of service to our nation, he has demonstrated a unique capacity to bring people together across divides and to craft constructive responses to some of the toughest and most important policy challenges of our day," Gutmann said in 2017.

Before running for president, Biden served as the university's honorary Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor. He was based in Washington, but kept an office on main campus. Biden also had joint appointments in the Annenberg School for Communication and the School of Arts and Sciences, along with a secondary affiliation with the Wharton School.

Biden's connection to Penn began on a personal level. His late son, Beau, and his daughter, Ashley, have each earned degrees from the Ivy League school. So has his granddaughter Naomi. 

In 2013, Biden delivered the university's commencement address and received an honorary doctorate of law degree. Three years later, Biden rolled out his "Cancer Moonshot" program at the university's Abramson Cancer Center.

Gutmann has welcomed Biden to campus several times as a guest speaker. On one occasion, she invited Biden and former Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush to participate in an immigration forum, where they were asked to hammer out a compromise on the issue. Like Biden, Gutmann has stressed the importance of compromise, making it the focus of one of her 17 books.

Gutmann, 71, who became Penn's eighth president in 2004, will remain in her position until confirmation hearings begin. Her contract expires in June 2022. 

"I cannot overstate what a meaningful and extraordinary honor it is to be nominated by the president for this important position of service to our country," Gutmann said in a statement released Friday

"As the daughter of a German Jewish refugee, as a first-generation college graduate and as a university leader devoted to advancing constitutional democracy, I am grateful beyond what any words can adequately express to President Biden for the faith he has placed in me to help represent America's values and interests to one of our closest and most important European allies." 

During her 17-year tenure, Gutmann also has served as the Christopher H. Browne Distinguished Professor of Political Science and as a communications professor at the Annenberg School for Communication.

Gutmann's focus on global initiatives also led to the creation of the Penn Wharton China Center in Beijing in 2015 and the school's Perry World House on its University City campus in 2016.

Along with having a close relationship to Biden, Gutmann also has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, slamming his administration's immigration policies as "inimical to our values."

In 2018, Fortune Magazine named Gutmann one of the "World's 50 Greatest Leaders."

Gutmann previously worked at Princeton University, where she served in a variety of roles, including provost and faculty dean. Gutmann also has worked at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government and the University of Maryland.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Nominees Philadelphia Germany Education Joe Biden University of Pennsylvania Amy Gutmann

Videos

Just In

Must Read

MLB

Three for the show: Trio of local high school baseball players could go in first round of MLB Draft
Chase Petty mlb draft

Sponsored

Direct Connect to transform SJ highways
Stock_Carroll - New Jersey State Highway Route 42

Mental Health

The neuroscience behind why your brain may need time to adjust to ‘un-social distancing’
Anxiety COVID-19 Restrictions

Holiday

First lady Jill Biden celebrates Fourth of July in Philadelphia
Jill Biden July 4th speech Philadelphia

Protests

Patriot Front — the hate group that marched through Philly — has defaced several George Floyd memorials
Patriot Front Philadelphia

Food & Drink

White Dog Cafe to host dog-friendly ice cream cart, Dining Out for the Dogs
White Dog ice cream cart

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 1805 Walnut St #7D

FOR RENT! Luxurious, light-filled residence overlooking Rittenhouse Square! Spacious bedrooms w/ great closet space and large windows. Maytag Maxima steam washer and gas dryer and marble-appointed bathrooms. 1,326 sqft | $5,250/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved