More Sports:

August 08, 2018

Analysis (useless analysis, that is) of the Eagles' first published depth chart

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Carroll - Eagles Stock Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement, Donnel Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement, Donnel Pumphrey and Jay Ajayi during OTAs at the NovaCare Complex.

Back in the Chip Kelly days, when the Philadelphia Eagles released their first depth chart, Kelly went way out of his way to make sure everyone knew that head PR guy Derek Boyko was the one who put it together, and not the coaching staff, who viewed it as an unnecessary annoyance.

In other words, take any depth chart released during this time of year with a grain of salt. 

For the first time since the 2018 league year has begun, the Eagles have released their first depth chart. It doesn't mean much, but we'll analyze the notable parts anyway, I suppose, in bullet-point form:

Offense

080818EaglesDepth

• The Eagles have Matt Jones listed as the fourth running back. Donnel Pumphrey, Wendell Smallwood, and Josh Adams don't appear on the depth chart, at all.

• The second-team receivers are Markus Wheaton, Greg Ward, and Mack Hollins. It's surprising that the Eagles didn't put Shelton Gibson in the top six, especially considering he was on the team last year.

• Dallas Goedert is listed as the second tight end, ahead of Richard Rodgers, as he should be.

• There are no surprises elsewhere.

Defense

080818EaglesDepthD

• In the battle for the third linebacker spot, Nate Gerry is listed with the first team offense ahead of Kamu Grugier-Hill and Corey Nelson.

• Sidney Jones is listed with the second team corners ahead of De'Vante Bausby. Again, that's no surprise, but the team had been given each player reps with the first team offense in the slot.

• No surprises elsewhere.

Special teams

080818EaglesDepthST

• Darren Sproles is listed both as the punt returner and kick returner.

• The Eagles didn't accidentally put Donnie Jones in as the punter.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Conservative activists targeted by ANTIFA protest stoke flames of outrage on 'Fox & Friends'
Fox and Friends

Sixers

Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture during workout in Las Vegas, will undergo surgery
062218_Zhaire-Smith-1_usat

Fitness

Join in puppy yoga at the Logan Hotel this Saturday
puppy

Lifestyle

Sugaring vs. waxing vs. laser hair removal: a comparison
Carroll - Waxing

Eagles

Eagles' first preseason game is make or break for many rookies
Carroll - Eagles Stock Tim Wilson

Parenting

The terrible twos: What to expect and how to deal
08072018_KatiesBaby

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.