August 26, 2023

Sample more than 80 different tequilas, learn how the liquor is produced, and eat tacos during a tasting party at Añejo

The event is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday Sept. 11. Tickets cost $65 per person

By Brian A. Saunders
Mexican restaurant Añejo is hosting a tasting party featuring over 85 tequilas and mezcals on Monday, Sept. 11, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Monday, Sept. 11, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. For the Love of Agave tasting party, featuring over 85 rare tequilas and mezcals. 

The $65 event will allow liquor lovers to learn from over 30 producers about the production process of different tequila brands. There will also be food stations with tacos, guacamole, and salsa by Chef Ricardo Camacho.

Some of the brands include Banhez, Codigo 1530, Del Maguey, Dulce Vida, El Jimador, El Mayor, Ghost, Herradura, Hussongs, Libelula, Lunazul, Milarom Ocho, Teremana, Tres Agaves and Vago.

Special cocktails will also be sold for $6, including a Paloma and Blanco Margarita. 

"For the Love of Agave is our way of sharing what we are most passionate about with our community," Añejo General Manager Jessica Simms said. "The tasting celebration is a fun opportunity to celebrate and sample an array of agave spirits and bring together our local community with something for novices and newbies to experts and aficionados. Whether you are a seasoned pro looking for that new favorite agave spirit to sip on or a newbie trying to get back into the agave spirit world since that last bad hangover from college, we got you covered."

All tastings and food are included in the price of the ticket. There will be door prizes, and a portion of the proceeds will be provided to a local charity. 

For the Love of Agave

Monday, Sept. 11

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | $65 

Añejo Philadelphia

1001 North 2nd Street Philadelphia, PA 19123

Brian A. Saunders
