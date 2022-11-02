Angelo's Pizzeria turned down World Series catering order from Houston Astros

An allegiance to the Philadelphia Phillies apparently is worth more to Angelo's Pizzeria than a big catering order from the Houston Astros, the team's villainous World Series foes.

The South Philly pizza shop, at 736 S. Ninth St., claimed in an Instagram story that it had declined to make food for the Astros after Game 3 of the World Series, which was postponed due to rain Monday night. On Tuesday night, the Phils clobbered the Astros 7-0 at Citizens Bank Park, hitting five homers in front of a raucous crowd and taking a 2-1 lead in the series.

"If you think that I'd cook for the Astros, you're out of your mind," an Angelo's staff member said in the video, shared by an Eagles-related Twitter account.

The owner of Angelo's, Danny DiGiampietro, is known to be a diehard, four-for-four type of Philly sports fan. His restaurant is typically closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, according the hours listed on its website.

Amber Sarcone, a relative of staff at the pizzeria, tweeted Tuesday night that Angelo's had "denied the Astros cheesesteaks," which she said resulted in bomb threats made to the business. Sarcone, whose family owns the famed Sarcone's Bakery nearby Angelo's, explained that the decision was based on the store's hours and not wanting to cook at night during the World Series game in order to have the food ready for the Astros afterward.

It appears some Phillies fans enjoyed Angelo's pizza outside Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, the pizzeria's Instagram posted a photo of someone wearing an Angelo's hoodie at Minute Maid Park in Houston during one of the earlier World Series games.

Angelo's appears to be pretty plugged into the Philadelphia sports scene. Another Instagram post last month showed Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown at the business in South Philly.

Some replies to the Twitter posts above called the move by Angelo's petty and unsportsmanlike, but plenty of others found humor in it and acknowledged that refusing the order was a fair decision by the business not to work outside its normal hours.

Mike's BBQ, another local favorite at 1703 S. 11th St., also posted on Instagram early Wednesday morning that it didn't fill an order from the Astros because the team had contacted the wrong restaurant. The business said it previously has served National League East rivals, including the Braves and Mets, but couldn't take the Astros' order because it was mistakenly made for Latin food.

"It was very funny saying we weren't going to feed them. Which we couldn't anyway," Mike's BBQ said, adding that the Astros were given another restaurant recommendation instead. "We don't make Latin food. Nor were we open those days."



Regardless of where you land on all of this, it's a little extra fodder as the World Series continues Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park, giving the Phils a chance to take a commanding lead in the series.