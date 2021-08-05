More News:

August 05, 2021

Grant applications open for Philadelphia anti-violence organizations on Friday

The city said it will provide guidance to grant recipients and help monitor the outcomes of the funding

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Gun Violence
Anti-Violence grant applications open Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The city announced that applications for anti-violence grants will open Friday, giving mid-sized, neighborhood-based organizations the chance to get more funding.

Starting Friday, Philadelphia's grassroots neighborhood organizations will be able to apply for grants for anti-violence efforts amid the city's surge in gun violence through the Anti-Violence Community Partnership program..

The program allocates $22 million for anti-violence efforts through the city's budget, and grant recipients will receive anywhere from $100,000 to $1 million for their work.

"We are looking for programs that expand access to community-based trauma services, build relationships to promote mental and emotional and well-being, as well as support services to help individuals highly at risk to be able to obtain and keep a job," Mayor Jim Kenney said during a news conference on Wednesday.

Applications will be posted online to the Office of Criminal Justice and Public Safety's website, and the window closes on Sept. 3.

Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis starting Aug. 16, with recipients announced as soon as early September.

The city said it is still finalizing the criteria for organizations to qualify for these grants. Though city officials said the program is likely going to be for mid-sized neighborhood-based organizations, as smaller organizations are already eligible for grants through the Targeted Community Investment Grant program.

Research shows that violence-reduction strategies in other large cities, like Chicago and New York, were more successful when led by groups based in the neighborhoods most impacted by violence, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Council President Darrell Clarke said the funds will go to "organizations that have waited way too long for serious resources to be made available to put them in a better position to deal with the serious work out in the neighborhood, on the ground, every day, too frequently without any support from government."

The official qualifications for the grant will be finalized on Friday when the application window officially opens, said Deana Gamble, spokesperson for the Mayor's office.

Clarke is appointing five city council members to a new Violence Prevention and Opportunity Monitoring Group to work with the selected groups and measure their outcomes. The city said it would use metrics like how at-risk the youth they serve are, rather than changes in violence rates in the neighborhoods to determine success.

This comes as the city is experiencing a surge in gun violence. As of Aug. 4, there have been 322 homicides in Philly, which is up 25% from 2020's year-to-date numbers. Last year there were nearly 500 homicides in the city.

Last month, Kenney said he would not declare gun violence an emergency in the city, prompting city councilors to push back against the decision.

"For the mayor to offer such a flippant, tone-deaf response to our call for action after so much time has gone by, and so many people have been injured or killed, is simply unconscionable," Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said at the time. "The mayor's letter did nothing to address the reality of what people in my district are grappling with on a daily basis."

This year marks a historic investment in anti-violence initiatives. The city earmarked $68 million in new spending on violence prevention in this year's budget. 

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Gun Violence Philadelphia Jim F. Kenney Philadelphia City Council Darrell Clarke Gun Crime Gun Violence

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers re-sign Danny Green to two-year deal worth $20 million
Danny_Green_8_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

5 ways to experience NJ's destinations
Limited - New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism Atlantic City

Travel

PHL resumes Air Canada, Lufthansa Airlines service after more than a year
PHL airport Germany Canada

Fitness

Pennsylvania SPCA to benefit from proceeds of boxing workout at Bok
Fightin' for the Pups Bok

Health News

Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody cocktail can now be offered as a preventive measure, the FDA says
Regeneron antibody cocktail expanded use

Music

Philadelphia Orchestra headlines Carnegie Hall's Opening Night Gala after pandemic shutdown
Philadelphia Orchestra at Carnegie Hall

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved