More News:

August 04, 2021

Pennsylvania girl suffers apparent shark bite at Maryland beach

Ocean City Beach Patrol says the incident remains under investigation

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Beaches
Ocean City Shark Bite Dough4872/Creative Commons

A presumed shark attack in Ocean City, Md., on Aug. 2, 2021 is being investigated by the Ocean City Beach Patrol.

A 12-year-old girl received 42 stitches to treat a presumed shark bite she suffered on Monday during a swim in Ocean City, Md., officials said.

The girl, a native of Plains Township in Luzerne County, was visiting the popular beach destination with her family when the incident happened in shallow water at the 119th Street Beach.

"I didn’t really realize what was going on until I was on the beach and I was bleeding everywhere," Jordan Prushinski, the victim, told WBRE/WYOU. "I was swimming and a wave had just crashed and I was right on the edge of the crash zone, I thought a horseshoe crab had got lifted up and hit against my shins, and I don’t like the sea creatures so I rushed out immediately to find blood everywhere, with cuts all over my left leg."

Prushinski received first aid from members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol and bystanders who were able to provide assistance. She was later taken to Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, where she received the stitches for 20 different cuts on her leg. The ER doctor at the hospital told Prushinski and her family the injuries appeared to be consistent with a shark bite.

A spokesperson with the Ocean City Beach Patrol said Wednesday morning the incident remains under investigation. No advisories were issued for swimmers at the beach.

Shark bites are extremely rare, with odds somewhere around one in 4 million, according to the International Wildlife Museum. In 2020, an unusually bad year for shark bites, there were 10 fatal incidents globally and 57 non-fatal shark bites.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Beaches Maryland Ocean City Sharks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 6: A wide receiver is kinda-sorta emerging
080321QuezWatkins

Sponsored

5 ways to experience NJ's destinations
Limited - New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism Atlantic City

Odd News

Man on flight out of Philadelphia duct taped to seat after allegedly groping flight attendants
Unruly Passenger, Frontier Airlines

Women's Health

A simple blood test may be able to identify women at risk of preterm delivery, study finds
Preterm delivery risk in expectant mothers

Transportation

MLK Drive to remain partly closed to cars until 2024 for bridge repairs
MLK Drive reopening update

Entertainment

Philadelphia Film Society's programming for August includes Harry Potter
20th anniversary movie series

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved