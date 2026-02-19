More Events:

February 19, 2026

Antique & Collector Fair to showcase antiques and retro finds this March

Two-day vintage marketplace at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks will feature furniture, estate jewelry, décor and collectibles spanning multiple eras.

Antique & Collector Fair Photo Credit/Nick Mitchell Photography

Antiques, vintage décor and retro collectibles will be available during the Antique & Collector Fair, a two-day marketplace taking place March 13-14 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks.

Antique shoppers and vintage enthusiasts will have a chance to browse a wide range of collectibles this spring when the Antique & Collector Fair takes place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks.

The two-day marketplace will bring together dealers offering antiques and retro goods across multiple exhibition spaces, with inventory spanning several eras, including early Americana, Victorian and midcentury pieces.

Shoppers can expect furniture, porcelain, decorative art glass, textiles, fine art, ephemera, primitive home décor, estate jewelry and vintage clothing, along with a curated selection of 1960s and 1970s collectibles.

Antique and Collector Fair 2Photo Credit/Nick Mitchell Photography

Beyond shopping, the event offers an opportunity for newer collectors to learn more about craftsmanship and sourcing, with vendors often sharing insight while buyers browse.

The fair will run Friday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door and valid for both days.

Antique & Collector Fair

March 13-14
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456
$10 admission

