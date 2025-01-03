More News:

January 03, 2025

Apartment complex fire in New Jersey kills 6-year-old boy, displaces 16 people

The two-alarm blaze also sent 13 firefighters, 1 police officer and 3 residents to hospitals with minor injuries.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Fires
Ewing apartment fire Ewing Twp. Fire Dept. - Station 30/Facebook

A 6-year-old boy died Thursday after a fire ignited in apartment complex in Mercer County, police say. The blaze displaced 16 residents and sent several people to hospitals with injuries.

A 6-year-old boy died Thursday after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Mercer County, authorities said. 

The blaze began around 3 p.m. in the Cambridge Hall complex at 860 Lower Ferry Road in Ewing Township — about 4 1/2 miles from downtown Trenton. The 6-year-old boy was trapped on the fourth floor of the building, where the fire originated, when emergency responders arrived, police said. First responders evacuated the building and reached the fourth floor, but found the boy unresponsive. 

MORE: Some SEPTA cards are being declined because they are encoded with the wrong expiration date

The boy was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he died. His name has not been released. 

Fire departments from Hopewell, Trenton, Pennington and Lawrence provided assistance with search and rescue efforts and helped to extinguish the two-alarm fire.

Three residents, 13 firefighters and one police officer were taken to hospitals for treatment, police said. Their injuries included minor burns, smoke inhalation and exhaustion. 

The Red Cross sent 7 volunteers to the scene to meet and support families affected by the fire. The organization said it is providing emergency financial assistance to 16 displaced residents from 12 apartment units.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but police do not consider it suspicious. Anyone with information about the fire can contact Ewing Police Det. David Hartmann at (609) 882-1313 ext. 7544.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Fires New Jersey Police Ewing Firefighters Mercer County Red Cross

Videos

Featured

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Hagley

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Pa. Turnpike to activate overhead sensors as it replaces toll booths

PA Turnpike gantry

Sponsored

Why digital asset management matters more than ever

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Holiday

Instead of putting your Christmas tree out on trash day, you can recycle them at these places this month

Christmas Tree recycling Philadelphia

Healthy Eating

Looking to lose weight or eat healthier in 2025? Try one of these diet plans

Weight Loss Diets

Food & Drink

Center City Restaurant Weeks returns Jan. 19 to Feb. 1

Restaurant week

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved