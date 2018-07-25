Artsy brunch party includes mimosas, coloring book pages, '90s music

On Saturday, July 28, let the creative juices – and the mimosas – start flowing.

The 21-plus crowd is invited to an artsy brunch party at a gallery in Northern Liberties, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees will be treated to a catered brunch from Remix Kitchen and given coloring book pages created by graphic designer Hippy Potter.

In the background, R&B hits from the 1990s and 2000s will play throughout the day.

As for booze, there be mimosas served in pouches that resemble everyone's favorite drink from growing up: Capri Sun.

Courtesy of/Digital Art Gallery Tour and Remix Kitchen Courtesy of/Digital Art Gallery Tour and Remix Kitchen Adult Capri Sun mimosas will be for sale at Color 'n' Brunch.

The event will take place ahead of National Coloring Book Day (Aug. 2).

Saturday, July 28

1-5 p.m. | $30 per person

Open Space

1014 N. Marshall St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

