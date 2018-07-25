More Events:

July 25, 2018

Artsy brunch party includes mimosas, coloring book pages, '90s music

The event will take place ahead of National Coloring Book Day

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Coloring book page for Color 'n' Brunch event Courtesy of/Dawn Public Relations

A coloring page created by graphic illustrator Hippy Potter.

On Saturday, July 28, let the creative juices – and the mimosas – start flowing.

The 21-plus crowd is invited to an artsy brunch party at a gallery in Northern Liberties, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees will be treated to a catered brunch from Remix Kitchen and given coloring book pages created by graphic designer Hippy Potter.

In the background, R&B hits from the 1990s and 2000s will play throughout the day.

As for booze, there be mimosas served in pouches that resemble everyone's favorite drink from growing up: Capri Sun.

Courtesy of/Digital Art Gallery Tour and Remix Kitchen

Adult Capri Sun mimosas will be for sale at Color 'n' Brunch.

 Tickets for the brunch party are $30 per person. Included is food, one mimosa, coloring supplies and artwork. Additional mimosas will be available for purchase.

The event will take place ahead of National Coloring Book Day (Aug. 2).

Color 'n' Brunch

Saturday, July 28
1-5 p.m. | $30 per person
Open Space
1014 N. Marshall St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

