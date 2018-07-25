Artsy brunch party includes mimosas, coloring book pages, '90s music

July 25, 2018
On Saturday, July 28, let the creative juices – and the mimosas – start flowing.
The 21-plus crowd is invited to an artsy brunch party at a gallery in Northern Liberties, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Attendees will be treated to a catered brunch from Remix Kitchen and given coloring book pages created by graphic designer Hippy Potter.
In the background, R&B hits from the 1990s and 2000s will play throughout the day.
As for booze, there be mimosas served in pouches that resemble everyone's favorite drink from growing up: Capri Sun.
The event will take place ahead of National Coloring Book Day (Aug. 2).
Saturday, July 28
1-5 p.m. | $30 per person
Open Space
1014 N. Marshall St., Philadelphia, PA 19123
