More Events:

July 24, 2018

Kourtney Kardashian hosting Sugar Factory grand opening in Atlantic City

The sweets shop and restaurant will feature a floor-to-ceiling candy wall

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Kourtney Kardashian Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup via SIPA USA

Kourtney Kardashian at the premiere of "The Promise" at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 12, 2017, in Hollywood, California.

Kourtney Kardashian will make an appearance at the newly opened Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Saturday, July 28.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star will be there to host the grand opening of Sugar Factory, a sweets shop and restaurant known for its alcohol-infused smoking candy goblets and over-the-top desserts.

RELATED: Made in America hosting competition to choose festival's food vendors | Carson Wentz shows off honeymoon photos, new tattoo

Hard Rock announced the news on its Instagram account.

Kardashian will be available for meet and greets with fans.

Sugar Factory will be accessible from both the casino floor and the boardwalk. It will feature a floor-to-ceiling candy wall with more than 500 types of candy. 

Sugar Factory Opening with Kourtney Kardashian

Saturday, July 28
8 p.m.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants New Jersey Celebrities Candy Atlantic City

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Severe flooding closes Knoebels, Hershey Park as more rain looms
Knoebels Flooding

Investigations

Spring-Ford Area School District investigates teacher who wrestles as a Nazi
kevin bean blitzkrieg wwwa

Weddings

Carson Wentz shows off honeymoon photos, new tattoo
wildflowers by design wentz wedding

Food & Drink

Made in America hosting competition to choose festival's food vendors
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Phillies

Chase Utley: The more things change, the more they stay the same
0723_Chase_Utley_USAT

Phillies

MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies showing interest in Curtis Granderson, others
072318_Curtis-Granderson_usat

Escapes

Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Tahiti and Moorea

$4095 -- Tahiti & Moorea: Luxe Retreat w/Overwater Villa & Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.