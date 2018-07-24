Kourtney Kardashian hosting Sugar Factory grand opening in Atlantic City

Kourtney Kardashian will make an appearance at the newly opened Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Saturday, July 28.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star will be there to host the grand opening of Sugar Factory, a sweets shop and restaurant known for its alcohol-infused smoking candy goblets and over-the-top desserts.

Hard Rock announced the news on its Instagram account.

Kardashian will be available for meet and greets with fans.



Sugar Factory will be accessible from both the casino floor and the boardwalk. It will feature a floor-to-ceiling candy wall with more than 500 types of candy.

