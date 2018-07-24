Carson Wentz shows off honeymoon photos, new tattoo

It's been just over a week since Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz surprised everyone by getting married in Bucks County, and now the newlywed is fresh off a cool looking honeymoon to Greece.



Wentz shared photos from the trip with his new wife, Maddie Oberg, on his Instagram on Monday night. The seven photos include shots of the couple wining, dining and succumbing to a terrifying roller coaster. Plus the post reveals the couple's matching fresh ink on their forearms.

The new tattoos both read "agape," a Greek word referenced in the Bible that expresses unconditional love. Thomas Aquinas once described the word as meaning "to will the good of another."

The engagement happened just earlier this year, shortly after Wentz got a Super Bowl ring and was the first to make a cheesy "We both have rings now" pun. Like teammate Jason Kelce, Wentz tied the knot in that short window before the 2018 Eagles season begins.

In case you've already exhausted the available pics from that big day, check out this new ~emotional~ video Wentz posted on the gram a few days ago.

