More Culture:

July 16, 2018

Carson Wentz got married in Bucks County over the weekend

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback tied the knot with girlfriend Madison Oberg

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Weddings Carson Wentz
011018CarsonWentz Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz is the Eagles' MVP. Duh.

We’ll spare you another ring pun.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl champion Carson Wentz married girlfriend Madison Oberg over the weekend, adding to an already-memorable 2018 for the North Dakota native.

The ceremony took place less than two weeks before players report to training camp ahead of the 2018 NFL season.

Wentz, 25, is a notoriously private person off the field, so it's no surprise the event wasn't broadcast ahead of the weekend.

The official wedding hashtag was #WentzUponATime, and the ceremony itself was reportedly a Bucks County affair, held at the Lakehouse Inn in East Rockhill Township.

The couple’s engagement was announced on social media by Wentz himself back in February, two days after the team’s 41-33 Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.

At that point, Eagles fans might've been more interested in the mobility of Wentz's injured knees showed during the proposal.

The newlyweds’ (newly-Wentzes'?) big weekend comes just three months after center and professional Mike Lombardi chastiser Jason Kelce tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Kylie McDevitt.

(Pro football players tend to get married in the offseason since, you know, they're kind of busy otherwise.)

Wentz, of course, set an Eagles franchise record with 33 touchdowns last season, leading the team to an 11-2 record before he tore his ACL in a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wentz’s status for the first game of this season, a Thursday night home opener against the Atlanta Falcons, is still uncertain.

Below are some more photos from the Oberg-Wentz wedding.

The new Mr. & Mrs. Wentz! 🙌🏻🎉 #WentzUponATime

A post shared by Wentz Bros Outdoors (@wentzbrosoutdoors) on


Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weddings Carson Wentz Philadelphia Bucks County Philadelphia Eagles Eagles Super Bowl

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

The legend of Aaron Nola began long before he became the Phillies' ace
071318_Aaron-Nola_usat

Development

North Philly graffiti wall to come down, but a new canvas will replace it
Graffiti 5th Cecil

Politics

Kellyanne Conway draws ire for #ThaiCaveRescue tweet
kellyanne conway white house

Sixers

Which Sixers will be cut or traded before the regular season begins?
123117-JerrydBayless-USAToday

Diet

Study: No, enjoying that full-fat ice cream won't kill you
Butter being poured into bowl

Restaurants

Honest Tom's Taco Shop has gone totally vegan and isn't looking back
Tacos

Escapes

Limited - Barcelona and Marrackech Vacation

$1119 & up -- 6-Night Barcelona & Marrakech Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Louvre in Paris France

$1599 -- France Weeklong Tour incl. Paris & Loire Valley w/Flights
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.