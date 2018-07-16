Carson Wentz got married in Bucks County over the weekend

We’ll spare you another ring pun.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl champion Carson Wentz married girlfriend Madison Oberg over the weekend, adding to an already-memorable 2018 for the North Dakota native.

The ceremony took place less than two weeks before players report to training camp ahead of the 2018 NFL season.

Wentz, 25, is a notoriously private person off the field, so it's no surprise the event wasn't broadcast ahead of the weekend.

The official wedding hashtag was #WentzUponATime, and the ceremony itself was reportedly a Bucks County affair, held at the Lakehouse Inn in East Rockhill Township.

The couple’s engagement was announced on social media by Wentz himself back in February, two days after the team’s 41-33 Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.

At that point, Eagles fans might've been more interested in the mobility of Wentz's injured knees showed during the proposal.

The newlyweds’ (newly-Wentzes'?) big weekend comes just three months after center and professional Mike Lombardi chastiser Jason Kelce tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Kylie McDevitt.

(Pro football players tend to get married in the offseason since, you know, they're kind of busy otherwise.)

Wentz, of course, set an Eagles franchise record with 33 touchdowns last season, leading the team to an 11-2 record before he tore his ACL in a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wentz’s status for the first game of this season, a Thursday night home opener against the Atlanta Falcons, is still uncertain.

Below are some more photos from the Oberg-Wentz wedding.





