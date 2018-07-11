More Sports:

July 11, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles announce public training camp practice dates

Free tickets must be reserved in advance of events at Lincoln Financial Field

By Michael Tanenbaum
Eagles Training Camp
Fireworks explode prior to an NFL football game at Lincoln Financial Field between the Oakland Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles' quest to defend their Super Bowl title is right around the corner as players report for training camp on July 25.

Fans eager to see quarterback Carson Wentz back in action will likely get a much better sense of whether he's far enough along in his rehabilitation to take the field against the Falcons to open the season on Sept. 6.

The majority of training camp practices will be hosted at the team's practice facility in South Philadelphia, but access to those sessions will be limited to select fans including season ticket members, charitable organizations and corporate partners.

Every year, the Eagles also host special practices at Lincoln Financial Field to give more fans a chance to see the team before the games begin.

This summer, the Eagles will host two free public practices at Lincoln Financial field on Sunday, Aug. 5, beginning at 7:00 p.m. (Military Appreciation Night) and Saturday, Aug. 11, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Family Day).

Those interested in attending must reserve tickets in advance, with a limit of six per household. Parking for the event will be free.

In addition to the practice, activities will include face painting, alumni autographs and green screen photos.

Tickets can be reserved beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 18, by visiting Ticketmaster. Seating at Lincoln Financial Field will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Michael Tanenbaum
