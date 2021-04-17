More Culture:

April 17, 2021

'Asbury Band Aid:' virtual concert to benefit Jersey Shore musicians to stream next week

The concert goes live April 20 at 7 p.m. and is free to stream

By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Local Jersey Shore musicians will be featured in a virtual concert next week to support artists impacted by COVID-19.

"Asbury Band Aid" will air Tuesday, April 20 at 7 p.m and feature dozens of musicians from the Jersey Shore, including the B Street Band, Emily Grove, the Nerds and more.

COVID-19 canceled concerts and closed bars that featured live music, leaving many musicians and event organizers out of work.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Jersey Shore artists, musicians and the industry leaders that support them, the website said. The artists themselves can apply for micro grants from the concert organizers.

The event is being sponsored by the Stone Pony nightclub and Vun Gopal Civic Association. The live stream is free, and audiences can earn special perks and gifts for donations to the cause.

For a $750 donation, you can earn a signed guitar from one of the performers, and for $500 guests can put a personalized message on the Stone Pony's outdoor marquee. There is also merchandise for sale that will directly benefit the bands. 

The set list includes:

Anthony Krizan, the B Street Band, Beach Rats, Billy Walton Band, Bob Polding Band, Bobby Mahoney and the Seventh Son, Brian Kirk, Chris Buono, Colossal Street Jam, Danny Clinch, Dentist, Des and the Swagmatics, Eddie Testa, Emily Grove, Jarod Clemons, Jess Alaimo, Joe Boris, Jill Hennessy, Melissa Keeling, the Nerds, Pat Roddy, Rachel Ana Dobken, the Smokin’ Jackets, Splintered Sunlight, Shady Street Show Band, Tangiers Blues Band, Waiting on Mongo, the Weeklings and Williams Honor

Gov. Phil Murphy, state Sen. Vin Gopal and author Harlan Coben will be featured in the programming as well.

