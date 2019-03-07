Atlantic City’s AFL team is called the Blackjacks, and here is the logo

Finally, weeks after fan voting ended, Atlantic City’s new Arena Football League team has been named and branded. The team is called the Atlantic City Blackjacks.

Here’s what the logos and word marks look like:

Honestly, this is pretty good. The angular design is fun, the colors are good — if a bit reminiscent of the Golden Knights, another team in a city with a brand based on gambling — and the name itself is fun to say.

This is also substantially better than the other options, except for High Rollers, which would’ve also been good and spawned a lot of marijuana puns when New Jersey eventually legalizes marijuana.

Blackjacks garnered 36 percent of the fan vote, according to the team, squeaking out a victory over Gamblers which earned 31 percent of the vote. Royals was a distant third at 13 percent, Jackpot finished fourth with 11 percent, and High Rollers came in last at nine percent.

The first person to submit the name “Blackjacks” for voting was a Rider University student named Michael Santaniello, according to the team. Santaniello gets 2019 season tickets, an official team helmet, and a personalized home jersey. Not a bad return for naming an Atlantic City sports team after a casino thing.

Unsurprisingly, some have already started clowning the team:

You can't win 'em all.

If you’d like to play for the Blackjacks, you still have a chance: the team is holding tryouts in Pitman on March 30.

The Blackjacks open their season in Philadelphia, against the Philadelphia Soul, on April 27.

