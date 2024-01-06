Atlantic City has a boil water advisory due to high turbidity levels

A drinking water warning went out for all residents in Atlantic City, advising them to boil water before use. The advisory is in effect for at least the next two days.

The Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority cited high turbidity levels from a water sample taken yesterday. The sample showed "turbidity levels of 2.5 nephelometric turbidity units," well above the standard 1 turbidity unit. The Atlantic City MUA warns that this indicates an increased chance of disease-causing organisms in the water supply.

While turbidity, or the cloudiness and haziness of water, has no direct effects on one's health, it can prevent disinfection and allow for harmful microorganisms to survive and grow. Such disease-causing organisms include bacteria, viruses and parasites that can lead to symptoms including nausea and diarrhea.

Atlantic City residents are advised to bring all tap water intended for use to a boil, before cooling the water and using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and other uses. Water can still be used for washing hands and showering so as long as the water is not swallowed. Alternatively, residents can use bottled water.

City officials cited sludge from the settling basin as the cause for issues at the water treatment plant in a press conference yesterday. The Atlantic City MUA stated that it will be flushing the water system until turbidity levels return to normal.

A Cold Blue warning was also in effect in Atlantic City until early Saturday morning as the Philadelphia area and New Jersey expect a winter storm.