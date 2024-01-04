Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More Health:

January 04, 2024

4 measles cases confirmed among unvaccinated Philly residents

The health department says there are six locations in the city where people may have been exposed in late December and early January

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Measles
Measles Exposure December Health Department Dave Haygarth/via Flickr Creative Commons

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is warning residents of six possible locations in the city where people may have been exposed to measles in late December and early January. There are currently four confirmed measles cases among unvaccinated residents, according to city officials.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is warning residents of a measles cluster reported among unvaccinated residents. There are six locations where people may have been exposed to the infection since late December.

There are currently four confirmed cases and two more possible cases, the health department said Thursday. They are connected to a case that was confirmed in a patient at a Jefferson Health office at Ninth and Chestnut streets on Dec. 19.

Of the four people confirmed to have measles, two of them have been hospitalized and released, city officials said. According to the health department, the two possible cases under investigation are connected to a confirmed case where the infected person attended a day care, a violation of quarantine instructions.

The health department is working to stop the cluster from spreading by identifying people who may have been exposed, checking their vaccine status, warning them that they may have been exposed and issuing quarantine and exclusion orders where necessary.

People who were at the following locations at the following times may have been exposed to measles:

Jefferson Health building, 33 S. 9th. St. — Exposures took place Dec. 19 between 2-5:30 p.m.
Multicultural Education Station Day Care, 6919 Castor Ave. — Exposures took place Dec. 20 and 21
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Emergency Room, 3401 Civic Center Blvd. — Exposures took place Dec. 28
St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children Emergency Department, 160 E. Erie Ave. — Suspected exposures may have occurred overnight Dec. 30 to mid-afternoon Dec. 31
St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children inpatient unit 5 North, 160 E. Erie Ave. — Suspected exposures may have occurred between Dec. 31 and Jan. 3
Nazareth Hospital Emergency Room, 2601 Holme Ave. — Suspected exposures may have occurred Dec. 31 and Jan. 2

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to measles should quarantine by staying home and away from others, city officials said. They added that those who have not received both doses of the MMR vaccine, which treats measles, mumps and rubella, should talk with their health care provider about receiving the necessary doses.

Typically occurring in childhood, measles is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by a virus, which commonly results in symptoms — usually appearing about a week or two after being infected — including runny nose, puffy eyes, cough and a fever. Symptoms are often followed by a rash.

A measles infection can linger in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. For some, the illness can develop into a more serious disease that leads to brain infection, pneumonia and even death.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine, which has been safely used for decades, are 97% effective at preventing measles, according to Philly's health department. The city has high vaccination rates, with at least 93% of children fully vaccinated against measles by age 6. About 90% of unvaccinated people in the U.S. will get measles if they come in close contact with an infected person, and one in five unvaccinated people who get measles will be hospitalized.

"Unfortunately, we are seeing cases of measles that have spread to vulnerable individuals including young children due to people declining vaccination and also failing to adhere to quarantine recommendations," Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said in a release. "We are asking all city residents who may have been exposed to measles to do their part to ensure that no additional infants are harmed by this infection."

Last July, a measles case was reported in Montgomery County after an unvaccinated child was confirmed to have contracted the virus. 

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Measles Philadelphia Children's Health CHOP Virus Hospital Jefferson Health Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Minimalist Kitchen

The health benefits of embracing a minimalist lifestyle
Purchased - Building Healthy Boundaries

Tips for building healthy boundaries with family and friends

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Suspect identified in fatal stabbing of Upper Darby High School student
Michael Garr Upper Darby

Travel

These legendary wild horses have been roaming the beaches of Corolla Outer Banks for over 400 years
Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

Adult Health

The best way to keep your New Year's resolutions? Set smaller, specific goals
New Year's Resolutions Running

TV

'Abbott Elementary' star Lisa Ann Walter advances to 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' finals
lisa ann walter celebrity jeopardy

Eagles

Six Eagles players named to the 2024 Pro Bowl
102423AJBrown

Food & Drink

Alcohol-free festival for the sober-curious comes to Philly this month
Dry Vibes Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved