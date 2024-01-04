More Health:

January 04, 2024

Stress can cause high blood sugar in women trying to conceive, study finds

Researchers also found that those who use intrauterine insemination to give birth have increased stress and blood glucose levels than those who do so through in vitro fertilization

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Fertility
Pregnancy stress levels blood sugar Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels.com

Women with high stress while trying to conceive could have heightened blood sugar levels during pregnancy, according to a new study.

Women planning to have a baby may find that stress can cause more than just a few frown lines.

A new study has found that increased stress during preconception, or the time period immediately before conception, can lead to high blood sugar. The study evaluated 398 women who attempted to conceive between 2004 and 2019 while self-reporting their stress levels. The women were between the ages of 18 and 45, and 300 of them conceived using medical assistance methods like intrauterine insemination and in vitro fertilization.

On average, women with higher self-reported stress levels during the preconception period had higher blood sugar levels. Of the women studied, 82 had abnormally high blood sugar levels, and women who conceived through IUI had more stress and higher blood sugar than those who used IVF. Researchers tested the women's blood sugar around 26 weeks into pregnancy.

The study, conducted by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital and published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, also found that women of higher socioeconomic status — assessed using median family income — reported higher stress and had higher blood sugar levels. 

"Stress prevalence has increased over the years, particularly for couples who are not able to conceive naturally," study author Lidia Mínguez-Alarcón told Medical Xpress. "We wanted to evaluate how this stress affects health during pregnancy, which can affect both the mother and child in the long term."

Blood sugar is important to monitor, especially for pregnant women, according to Mayo Clinic. High glucose levels can lead to complications such as early birth or stillbirth, preeclampsia and diabetes in both the mother and the baby.

The study's findings are limited, however, as researchers primarily evaluated white women — who made up 83% of participants — and women of a high socioeconomic status, and because stress levels were self-reported. The researchers said a future study could look at additional factors, such as the quality of sleep for expecting mothers and the safety of their neighborhoods.

Mínguez-Alarcón said women can attempt to lower their stress levels with diet, exercise and avoiding drugs, alcohol and isolation during the preconception period. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Fertility Philadelphia Pregnancy Reproduction Birth

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Minimalist Kitchen

The health benefits of embracing a minimalist lifestyle
Purchased - Building Healthy Boundaries

Tips for building healthy boundaries with family and friends

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Suspect identified in fatal stabbing of Upper Darby High School student
Michael Garr Upper Darby

Travel

These legendary wild horses have been roaming the beaches of Corolla Outer Banks for over 400 years
Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

Adult Health

The best way to keep your New Year's resolutions? Set smaller, specific goals
New Year's Resolutions Running

TV

'Abbott Elementary' star Lisa Ann Walter advances to 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' finals
lisa ann walter celebrity jeopardy

Eagles

Six Eagles players named to the 2024 Pro Bowl
102423AJBrown

Food & Drink

Alcohol-free festival for the sober-curious comes to Philly this month
Dry Vibes Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved