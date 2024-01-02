To avoid weight gain, eat a low-carb, plant-based diet, researchers say

Cutting carbohydrates often is touted as a short-term, weight-loss strategy. But new research shows that certain low-carb diets are better than others at managing weight over the long-term.

Low-carb diets that paired plant-based proteins and fats with healthy carbs like whole grains proved more effective at slowing long-term weight gain than those that combined animal proteins and fats with refined carbs like white bread, white rice and sugary cereals, according to a study led by Harvard University researchers.

People looking to lose weight quickly often seek to cut carbs in general. But the study's findings suggest that, in the long run, the quantity of carbs consumed is less important than their quality.

"The key takeaway here is that not all low-carbohydrate diets are created equal when it comes to managing weight in the long-term," said senior author Dr. Qi Sun, an associate professor of nutrition and epidemiology at Harvard. "Our findings could shake up the way we think about popular low-carbohydrate diets and suggest that public health initiatives should continue to promote dietary patterns that emphasize healthful foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy products."

So, what are the components of a healthy low-carb diet?

Along with fruits and vegetables, some options for healthy carbs include whole grains like oatmeal, whole grain pasta and breads. Fats from vegetable oils also are recommended, though people should try to avoid coconut and palm oils, which are high in saturated fat.

Some examples of plant proteins that can be included in low-carb diets include beans, nuts and soy. For people who don't want to totally let go of animal proteins, the healthiest option is fish, followed by poultry, Sun told NBC News. People who are trying to slow their long-term weight gain by eating a low-carb diet are advised to avoid or reduce their consumption of red and processed meats, saturated fats and white flour.