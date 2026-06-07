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June 07, 2026

Atlantic City Food Truck Festival will bring food trucks, live music, games and drinks to Brighton Park

The free June 27-28 event near the Boardwalk will feature more than a dozen food vendors serving tacos, pizza, seafood, coffee, desserts and drinks.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Food & Drink
Atlantic City Skyline Shot Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

More than a dozen food trucks, along with live music, games and drinks, will be part of the Atlantic City Food Truck Festival at Brighton Park on June 27-28.

More than a dozen food trucks will gather at Brighton Park for the Atlantic City Food Truck Festival on June 27-28.

The free two-day event will feature a variety of food vendors serving tacos, pizza, seafood, coffee, baked goods and desserts. Live music, games and drinks also will be available throughout the weekend.

The festival will take place at Brighton Park, just steps from the beach and Boardwalk. Participating vendors include Donut NV, Le Onde Pizza, Taqueria Michoacan, Star of the Seafood, Twisted Steaks, Rosa's Kitchen and several others.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 28.

Atlantic City food Truck Festival

June 27-28
Brighton Park
124 Park Place
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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