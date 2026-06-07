Atlantic City Food Truck Festival will bring food trucks, live music, games and drinks to Brighton Park

More than a dozen food trucks will gather at Brighton Park for the Atlantic City Food Truck Festival on June 27-28.

The free two-day event will feature a variety of food vendors serving tacos, pizza, seafood, coffee, baked goods and desserts. Live music, games and drinks also will be available throughout the weekend.

The festival will take place at Brighton Park, just steps from the beach and Boardwalk. Participating vendors include Donut NV, Le Onde Pizza, Taqueria Michoacan, Star of the Seafood, Twisted Steaks, Rosa's Kitchen and several others.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 28.

June 27-28

Brighton Park

124 Park Place

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Free to attend

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