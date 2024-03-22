Attic Brewing Company to host two days of wrestling ahead of WrestleMania 40

Lincoln Financial Field won't be the only place in Philly welcoming wrestlers in early April. To celebrate the start of WrestleMania 40, a city brewery is hosting a series of matches in its Germantown beer garden.

Over a dozen WWE stars and hometown wrestling heroes will come to Attic Brewing Company's outdoor space at 137 Berkley St. for two days of smackdowns. The piledrivers begin Wednesday, April 3, with the 5-9 p.m. block of "WrestleJawn" matches. The next lineup, dubbed "Euphoria," will take place the following afternoon from 1-5 p.m., with a party to follow.

That party is in honor of Big Dan Champion, a local wrestler who will participate in Wednesday's event. Big Dan is turning 40 and recently announced he will retire at the end of the summer. Attic Brewing is throwing a birthday bash for him on Thursday night with a new beer for the occasion. Big Dan's IPA is a 4.8% ABV brew with notes of apricot, orange zest, grapefruit and pine. The West Coast IPA will be unveiled tonight and a portion of its proceeds go to Philabundance.

Joining Big Dan in the ring on Wednesday are WWE star Paul London, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Gabby Ortiz, Vita VonStarr and Colby Corino, a former NWA world junior heavyweight champion. Corino will also wrestle Thursday, along with WWE wrestler Colin Delaney, "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams and others. Philly cartoonist Brian "Box" Brown will serve as the ring announcer.

Spectators must be 21 or older (or accompanied by a guardian) to attend and purchase a ticket to enter the beer garden. Entry is $30 for a single day or $50 for both, plus a $10 donation to Philabundance to attend Big Dan's Birthday Bash.

Wednesday, April 3 and Thursday, April 4

5-9 p.m. and 1-5 p.m.

$30 per day or $50 for both

Attic Brewing Company

137 Berkley St. Philadelphia, PA 19144

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.