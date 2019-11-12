BalletX to put on free show at Jefferson Station for evening commuters

Commuters heading home after work through SEPTA's Jefferson Station on Friday, Nov. 15, will be treated to a free performance.

BalletX, Philadelphia's premier contemporary ballet company, will put on a 30-minute show beginning at 5:15 p.m.

Those at the station will get to watch seven short duets, mainly choreographed by the dancers themselves.

The pop-up performance is part of an ongoing series. Other public places that BalletX has performed include the roof of the Free Library of Philadelphia and the Rocky Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

In December, BalletX will debut two world premieres. There's a holiday-inspired ballet, "Twelve Bells," and a ballet that explores the mysteries of the universe called "The Moon."

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Members of BalletX rehearse for a past show.

Friday, Nov. 15

5:15 p.m. | Free

Jefferson Station

Market Street, between 10th & 12th streets



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.