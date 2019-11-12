More Events:

November 12, 2019

BalletX to put on free show at Jefferson Station for evening commuters

The 30-minute performance will begin at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
BalletX to perform at Jefferson Station Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

BalletX will perform at Jefferson Station on Nov. 15 at 5:15 p.m.

Commuters heading home after work through SEPTA's Jefferson Station on Friday, Nov. 15, will be treated to a free performance.

BalletX, Philadelphia's premier contemporary ballet company, will put on a 30-minute show beginning at 5:15 p.m.

Those at the station will get to watch seven short duets, mainly choreographed by the dancers themselves.

The pop-up performance is part of an ongoing series. Other public places that BalletX has performed include the roof of the Free Library of Philadelphia and the Rocky Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

In December, BalletX will debut two world premieres. There's a holiday-inspired ballet, "Twelve Bells," and a ballet that explores the mysteries of the universe called "The Moon."

Carroll - BalletX rehearsalThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Members of BalletX rehearse for a past show.


BalletX Pop-Up at Jefferson Station

Friday, Nov. 15
5:15 p.m. | Free
Jefferson Station
Market Street, between 10th & 12th streets

