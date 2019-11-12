Fashion District Philadelphia to debut holiday light show

Fashion District Philadelphia, which opened in September, is ready to celebrate its first holiday season.

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, performances by the Philly POPS and a winter fashion show will lead up to the debut of the Deck the District light show.

At 7 p.m., more than 1,600 LED lights on a 45-foot tall, floating-orb tree will dance to music by the Philly POPS.

If you can't make it on Thursday, that's OK. The five-minute show will run every 30 minutes from 4 p.m. until closing through Tuesday, Dec. 31, according to the blog Uwishunu.



Also, Santa will be available for photos at Fashion District Philadelphia from Wednesday, Nov. 20, through Tuesday, Dec. 24. He'll be there from noon to 8 p.m. daily.

Kicking off Thursday, Nov. 14

5-7 p.m. | Free to attend

Fashion District Philadelphia

