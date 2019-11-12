More Events:

November 12, 2019

Fashion District Philadelphia to debut holiday light show

Go see the floating-orb tree at the Center City destination for shopping, dining and entertainment

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fashion District Philadelphia to debut holiday light show Photo by Cody Black/on Unsplash

The new light show at Fashion District Philadelphia is timed to music by the Philly POPS.

Fashion District Philadelphia, which opened in September, is ready to celebrate its first holiday season.

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, performances by the Philly POPS and a winter fashion show will lead up to the debut of the Deck the District light show.

RELATED: Free tree-lighting celebrations in Philly to check out this holiday season | Your guide to Christmas Village in Philadelphia, back for its 12th season

At 7 p.m., more than 1,600 LED lights on a 45-foot tall, floating-orb tree will dance to music by the Philly POPS.

If you can't make it on Thursday, that's OK. The five-minute show will run every 30 minutes from 4 p.m. until closing through Tuesday, Dec. 31, according to the blog Uwishunu.

Also, Santa will be available for photos at Fashion District Philadelphia from Wednesday, Nov. 20, through Tuesday, Dec. 24. He'll be there from noon to 8 p.m. daily.

Deck the District Light Show

Kicking off Thursday, Nov. 14
5-7 p.m. | Free to attend
Fashion District Philadelphia

