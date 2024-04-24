More News:

April 24, 2024

Voters approve ballot question on city aid in zoning cases

Philly residents voted 'yes' to providing registered community organizations official support when they're sued by developers.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
2024 Election Ballot Questions
Ballot_Question results 2024 primary election.max-800x600.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

The amendment to the Home Charter, Philly's version of a Constitution, was first proposed by former Council President Darrell Clarke.

After Tuesday night's election, it looks like Philly community organizations will be getting a little help from the city when times get rough. 

Of the 162,000 Philadelphians that answered at the polls yesterday (about 182,000 voters cast ballots in total), 66% voted "yes" on this election's ballot question. Voters were asked about a change to the Home Rule Charter, the city's version of a constitution, that would give registered community organizations (RCOs) help when lawsuits are brought against them.

MORE NEWS: Sean Dougherty defeats Kevin Boyle in Democratic primary for state rep in 172nd District

The more than 200 RCOs in Philadelphia provide input on zoning rules, assisting with variances and providing hyperlocal insight. But when developers are unhappy with an RCO's decision, they can sue the organizations for their role in the process. This can be costly for the organizations and limit community input on development. 


With a yes in hand, city officials will now have to develop a system for helping the RCOs with these lawsuits, which includes shouldering the costs of settlement payments and lost cases, if necessary.  It's a pretty big deal for the neighborhood groups, especially after an Old City RCO had to shut down in 2013 after it had been sued too many times and couldn't afford insurance. 

The charter amendment was introduced by former Council President Darrell Clarke and approved unanimously by City Council in November.

