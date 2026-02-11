More Events:

February 11, 2026

Valentine’s dinner at the Barnes pairs art and after-hours access

The Garden Restaurant’s Valentine’s experience pairs a multicourse dinner and live violin serenades with a final look at the Rousseau exhibition before it closes Feb. 22.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Guests attend a Valentine’s dinner at the Barnes Foundation’s Garden Restaurant, which includes a four-course meal and after-hours access to the “Henri Rousseau: A Painter’s Secrets” exhibition.

Romance and a closing-week art exhibition are on the menu at the Barnes Foundation this Valentine’s season.

The Garden Restaurant at the Barnes will host a four-course Valentine’s dinner inside the museum, offering couples the chance to dine amid its galleries and distinctive architecture. The prix fixe experience includes a curated menu with a wine or non-alcoholic beverage pairing. The evening also will feature live violin performances by Vilmé King Joselin and keepsake photo opportunities provided by The Yellow Mirror.

Guests also will receive exclusive after-hours access to “Henri Rousseau: A Painter’s Secrets,” which closes Feb. 22, making the dinner one of the final opportunities to see the exhibition before it leaves Philadelphia.

Tickets are $145 per person, or $125 for members, and include all food and beverage pairings. Reservations are required.

A Valentines Dinner: Love, the Barnes

Friday, Feb. 13
The Garden Restaurant
2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.
Philadelphia, PA 19130

Reservations required

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

