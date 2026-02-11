Valentine’s dinner at the Barnes pairs art and after-hours access

Romance and a closing-week art exhibition are on the menu at the Barnes Foundation this Valentine’s season.

The Garden Restaurant at the Barnes will host a four-course Valentine’s dinner inside the museum, offering couples the chance to dine amid its galleries and distinctive architecture. The prix fixe experience includes a curated menu with a wine or non-alcoholic beverage pairing. The evening also will feature live violin performances by Vilmé King Joselin and keepsake photo opportunities provided by The Yellow Mirror.

Guests also will receive exclusive after-hours access to “Henri Rousseau: A Painter’s Secrets,” which closes Feb. 22, making the dinner one of the final opportunities to see the exhibition before it leaves Philadelphia.

Tickets are $145 per person, or $125 for members, and include all food and beverage pairings. Reservations are required.

Friday, Feb. 13

The Garden Restaurant

2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Reservations required

